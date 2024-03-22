Companies will soon no longer be required to declare sick leave to Social Security

Starting in 2027, business leaders will no longer have to declare an employee’s sick leave to Social Security in order to receive their benefits. “A work stoppage file provided by the employee and the doctor will be sufficient,” announced Bruno Le Maire.

The government is continuing the simplification project. During his speech at the annual congress of the Federation of Bakery Companies, Bruno Le Maire announced this Friday a new measure aimed at limiting the administrative procedures of managers in case of sick leave of one of their employees.

From 2027, “in the case of an employee’s sick leave, you will not need to declare it in social security to allow him to receive his compensation”, indicated the Minister of Economy in an address to business leaders on the social network.

“A work stoppage file provided by the employee and the doctor will be sufficient,” he clarified.

Bruno Le Maire also announced the end of the obligation to reprint the unemployment insurance certificate to be issued to the employee. These two measures will make it possible to delete “40 million documents per year”.

A pre-summer bill

They will be included in a simplification bill that must be introduced before the summer. In early March, Bercy’s tenant also announced that Cerfa forms would be phased out by 2030.

Earlier in the year, he explained that the future simplification bill aims to put administration “at the service of citizens” based on “trust”. He was in favor of the “once and for all” principle which allows the company to present supporting documents for a given period and not for every formality. Or even for automatic certification of the project after three months, to hasten its response even if “this puts pressure on the administration”.