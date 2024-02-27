Community mourns Alden Ring legend who helped more than 7,000 players retire

Two years after the release of Alden Ring, some players still can’t beat one of its most complex bosses. Fortunately, a legendary player is always there to help them. But with the arrival of Shadow of the Erdtree, the latter may well be retired.

Released two years ago Alden Ring has undoubtedly left its mark on the video gaming landscape. It must be said that while From Software games were usually reserved only for certain players (masochists), their new baby was so successful that it convinced a certain number of newcomers who were not used to it. Spirits like to be tempted. Unfortunately for them, they faced more than difficult trials, and some even gave up defeats along the way. But for the bravest, who went to the dreaded Melania, a certain player was waiting to help them..

If you’ve been following community-related news in the months since Alden Ring’s release, you’re probably familiar with it. Let me solo her. Under this ultimately very well-chosen pseudonym hides a simple player who has given himself a missionHelp all players who can’t beat Melania Doing it for them, all armed with just a loincloth, two katanas and so onA jar on the head. Even today this legendary player continues to work hard and help many players. Also Unfortunately, he will probably retire soon.

Will Me Solo Her Be Back in the Shadow of the Erdtree?

A few days ago, From Software finally revealed the first trailer for Shadow of the Erdtree, the long-awaited DLC for Elden’s Ring.. Available at 21st June Coming in at around €40, this extra stuff already promises to be exceptional. Described by the studio as the most ambitious DLC to date, its presentation video was already spectacular and many players want to return to Entry-Earth before exploring the new zones and new bosses that this DLC should introduce. but then, When this much-anticipated extra content is released will I see Solo continue to beat Melania on her repeats? No was questioned by our colleagues IGNAll indicate or not.

With about 1200 hours of play on the Alden Ring, including a good amount of time facing Melania (whom he eliminated between 6000 and 7000 times in total), Let Me Solo Her is finally starting to tire and want to do something else.. Especially excited by the announcement of the DLC, the legendary player confirmed that he intends to start with it as soon as it is released, which will inevitably stop him from encountering Melania again and again. According to him, From Software’s DLCs are usually better than their base games, which makes him more eager to discover everything as quickly as possible. He’s especially looking forward to tackling the game’s new bosses and testing out new ways to play, which he’ll do well with his iconic main account.

If some can already imagine that it will help all the players who will have difficulty to beat MesmerThe DLC’s new main antagonist, Let Me Solo Her wanted to calm everyone’s enthusiasm. He himself isn’t sure about retreading this terrain yet, especially since From Software’s DLC bosses are notorious for being even harder than others. If that doesn’t completely close the door on this possibility, it doesn’t confirm anything for the moment. Additionally, he recalls that facing Melania brought him great joy, but admits that after defeating her thousands of times, he is starting to get fed up. We understand that, and we wish him a great retirement at Shadow of the Erdtree.