Colonists pinned down by Washington do not understand what is happening to them

The Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, in the West Bank.

Menahem Kahana/AFP



notice – Some regret that the Israeli government is not more assertive with the international community, saying they “continue to do what is good for them and the land of Israel.”

Insensible to the warnings of the international community, Israel continues to colonize the West Bank. This week, the government gave the green light for the construction of 3,476 new housing units. This is the first time such a step has been taken since the October 7 terror attacks. This will have very clear consequences on the territorial influence of Israeli settlements in the region. Two of them, Male Adumim and Kedar, will now join. Last week, several settlements, illegal under Israeli law, gained legal status and will be able to develop.

According to the Israeli organization “Peace Now”, the pace of colonization of the West Bank in 2023 was the fastest since the signing of the Oslo Accords in 1993. The West Bank is a territory militarily occupied by Israel since 1967. Under international law, any settlement of a civilian population…