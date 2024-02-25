Clermont-Stade Toulouse: Violent fire breaks out at Auvergne club hours before Top 14 match against Toulouse

necessary

As the French Championship match against “Rouge et Noir” approached this Sunday, February 25 (Day 16), ASM went up in flames.

The holding of the meeting is not called into question by the event. This Sunday, February 25 evening (9:05 pm), Stade Toulouse should challenge Clermont, at the end of the 16th day of Top 14 rugby. However, the club’s managers, staff and players are very scared.

According to a club press release issued this Sunday, the ASM Training Center suffered a “violent fire” last night. According to the club, the fire had “heavily affected the ground floor of the building”.

“Due to the quick response and excellent work of the Clermont firefighters, the fire was brought under control and the structure of the building was saved but the damage is very significant” Clermont communicated without further details.

⚠️ A fire broke out in the training center#OfficialCommunique

During the night of Saturday to Sunday, a violent fire broke out at the ASM Clermont Auvergne training center, which heavily affected the ground floor of the building. Thanks for the support… pic.twitter.com/s50o2jSh5E — ASM Rugby (@ASMOfficiel) February 25, 2024

“The fire caused no casualties and the building adjacent to the Marseille-Michelin Stadium being safe will allow the matchday 16 of the Top 14 against Stade Toulouse to take place today at 9:05 p.m.”

In case of a good performance in Auvergne, the players of Stade Toulouse can take the first place in the ranking. The meeting to follow live with commentary on ladepeche.fr