Clement Noel leads the first round of the Aspen slalom

After a night of heavy snow that was postponed for an hour to properly prepare the track, the first round of the slalom in Aspen (Colorado) on Sunday was a smile for Clement Noel, author of the best time on the demanding course where Vosgin, however, had a bit of a scare at the start of the round. was

Manual Feller only 9th

The Olympic champion, who sits on three podiums but has yet to win this winter, is 27 hundredths ahead of Swiss Loic Mallard. Behind the pair, Norwegian Henrik Kristofferson, is third at 1”07, followed by compatriot Alexander Steen Olsen (+1”11), Briton Dave Ryding (+1”28) and German Linus Strasser (+1”). 37) from.

Austrian Manuel Feller, Slalom World Cup (204 points ahead of Strasser before this race), who started from bib 1, is only in 9th place (+1”55).

Steven Amies is 14th (+2”09). Paco Rasat made an inside mistake, as did Leo Anguinot. There were also 26 retirements during this round at the track which quickly deteriorated. Hugo Desgripes failed to qualify (33rd, +3”75), and neither did Victor Mouft-Gendet (34th, +4”15), who left with bib 65 under the snow.

Second round 9pm Very good meeting!

Source link

