Clearance operation has started

Removing the debris and freeing the container ship that caused the accident is a priority for officials. The port, one of the busiest in the United States, has brought sea traffic to a standstill.

A huge construction site is opening in the ruins of the Francis-Scott-Key Bridge in Baltimore (United States). The first piece of the collapsed structure, which collapsed on the night of March 26 after colliding with a cargo ship, was cut and moved, the US Coast Guard announced on Sunday, March 31, thus beginning the clearing operation.

A container ship involved in the spectacular accident is stuck on the spot, embedded in part of a collapsed bridge, disrupting sea traffic at one of the country’s busiest ports.

The bodies of two people killed by the collapsed structure have been recovered, while four others, still missing, are now presumed dead.

There is no date to reopen the channel

A video released by authorities on Saturday shows workers cutting metal from a bridge beam. The first piece then had to be lifted by crane, then transferred to a boat before being transported to a storage site.

Since the search is off, clear the bridge and free the container ship, which is named DallyA priority for the authorities. “Progress is starting to happen” However “A very complicated situation”, Wes Moore, the governor of the state of Maryland, where Baltimore is located, welcomed Sunday on the CNN channel.

“This is not only important for Baltimore workers, but also for our national supply chain.” US Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on CBS on Sunday that he did not know when the channel could be reopened to shipping.