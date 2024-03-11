Clashes broke out in Fort-de-France this Sunday afternoon following the new arrest of activist Hervé Pinto.

Events erupted on Boulevard du General de Gaulle in Fort-de-France at the end of the day on this Sunday, March 10, 2024. At the origin of the clash, activist Herve Pinto was newly arrested and taken to the Palace. will be heard for justice. Law enforcement officers were deployed around the building.

An atmosphere of tension reigned on the Boulevard du General de Gaulle in Fort-de-France at the end of the day on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Police were deployed around the courthouse, where dissidents, some wearing masks, were demonstrating following the new arrest of activist Hervé Pinto.

A bus and trash cans were set on fire in front of a gas station on the boulevard. Firefighters quickly intervened and blocked traffic on part of the avenue.



Wreckage of a bus burned in front of the Martinique courthouse (near a gas station) following the new arrest of activist Hervé Pinto (March 10, 2024).

•

©Claude Gratian



Herve Pinto was already the subject of legal proceedings that he allegedly did not honor. He was arrested again. His supporters, who chanted “Free Pinto” in the street, were still there as night fell.

In a press release addressed to the press earlier in the evening, Prefect Jean-Christophe Bouvier “Condemns in the strongest possible terms these intolerable acts”.