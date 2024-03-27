Sports

Chile: Deschamps faces the velodrome for the whistle against Mbappé

Photo of Admin Admin37 mins ago
0 31 1 minute read

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

However, both men were under no illusions before the match. Despite his status as captain of the French team and a leading figure in French football, Kylian Mbappé is also a PSG star and, inevitably, arriving on the Velodrome lawn just days before the Classic, he inevitably promised a warm welcome. Marseille announced.

“He is the captain of the French team”

The latter did not fail to heckle Mbappé on several occasions before matches and regularly during meetings. Enough to annoy Didier Deschamps, who, in comments at a press conference relayed by RMC, did not hesitate to state… “I’m not surprised, unfortunately. Everyone knows the rivalry with PSG and Sunday’s match. It shouldn’t happen, it’s the French team, it’s the captain. After all, it’s not even the entire stadium. But this is not unique to Marseille. Elsewhere in the province, other players may have been whistled. In competition, here, there are no worries. But it shouldn’t. Come on, I’ll be nice: it’s frustrating, to say the least. », the estimate of the coach of the Blues.

In sum

Didier Deschamps did not appreciate the whistles at the Stade Vélodrome against Kylian Mbappé, and did not hold back from saying so after the match… In a press conference, Deschamps felt he was the Blues captain he should have been. Justice done

Julian Padebos

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin37 mins ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

France-Ireland clash at the top of a frustrating World Cup

February 1, 2024

Kylian Mbappé and PSG crush the Ligue 1 salary rankings

6 days ago

Julio Cesar Chavez confirms that his son has been detained in the US: “I do not lose faith”

January 9, 2024

He announced a problem with PSG’s last reinforcements

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button