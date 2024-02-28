Children are bullied for not buying skins in Fortnite, Roblox and Warzone

New data from Norway checks how Video games influence children, their social behaviors and their spending habits. It turns out that young players are harassed for their lack of cosmetic skins, using in-game items to become more popular, and having a hard time avoiding all the trouble. User Generated Ads and Scams Related to popular online games like fifa, Fortnite, And battle field.

Games Week: Co-op bug fixes and other new features

According to the report Crossplayâ€”A parent- and child-focused gaming newsletter, founded by ex Kotaku Author Patrick Klepack”A pair of studies conducted by Norwegian researchers Include alarming information about how 10- to 15-year-olds interact with video games and how these popular games can significantly impact their social lives. The study was conducted by researchers Camilla Knutsen Steines and Clara Julia Reich of Oslo Metropolitan University as part of a wider initiative by the Norwegian government to understand the relationship between children and sports.

According to Reich, their results show that the way a child appears in play can play a “crucial” role in how other children treat them.

“Children can be called poor if they have not spent money on their character. “Kids who spend money on their in-game character can enjoy more attention and other benefits, which can buy popularity,” he said. Steinson clarified.

Indeed, nowadays, children’s digital life and real life have become one. Wear the right skin Fortnite Studies show that dressing appropriately for school is just as important. And kids who can’t afford the right equipment or who don’t play sports have trouble integrating.

“There is no clear distinction between their online and offline worlds. These are simply different parts of the social world that they navigate, and appearance, or appearance, is an important marker of identity,” Steines said.

Frank, 13, adds: “If you don’t play with anyone, you have nothing to say at school. is”

“Kids love to play football FIFA and spend money on status-giving in-game items, while others like Nike, Balenciaga or Star Wars. They are influenced by memes and trends on platforms like TikTok,” Reich said.

to talk CrossplayThe researchers clarified:

The pressure to fit in resembles what is already happening in other contexts, but takes new forms. Some children may not have the resources (e.g. Wi-Fi, gaming equipment, in-game currency) to play with their friends or may bully depending on the situation. The “skin” they wear.

Publishers and scammers take advantage of children

is still worse Video game publishers have become very competent To consistently advertise games and in-app purchases for kids. This means that it becomes increasingly difficult for children to focus on other things in their lives, making the pressure to get fresh skin even harder. And children who do not have the means to integrate may be bullied or abused by their peers. For girlsThis abuse is often bad both in and out of the game.

“I heard things like ‘go back to the kitchen’ and she was like ‘you girl, die, die’. It was very graphic,” said Sidra, a 14-year-old girl who was part of the study. The study also showed It turns out that in-game skins and cosmetics can also create “digital body image” issues.

Another problem uncovered in the study is that children are reported to have been cheated. Researchers suggest this is because children lack “customer skills” but are thrust into situations where they face high-pressure sales tactics that they feel they have to act quickly or miss out on. And when someone promises them cheap currency or a great deal, kids don’t realize it’s a scam until it’s too late.

“This is problematic because children and youth are a vulnerable consumer group who navigate almost unregulated markets on their own,” Reich said.

All in all, it’s enough to make me thankful that I don’t have kids and don’t have to help them navigate the modern world of free-to-play video games that often have more in common with casinos. than other games you play. enjoyed. And as the Internet becomes more and more a part of our lives and gaming on mobile devices becomes more and more popular, the situation could only get worse.

.