Check out the tablet of the moment price breakdown on the official website

A touchscreen tablet is one of those common tech items, but it’s sometimes difficult to know which one to buy. From size to performance to price, there’s something for all budgets and needs. If you are looking for a device with serious benefits and very attractive value for money, the gray Honor Pad X9 is made for you. Initially offered on the manufacturer’s official website at a price of 249.90 euros, The touchscreen tablet is available to you in the amount of 189.90 euros Thanks for the limited time special top sale offer. If you prefer to spread the cost, you can choose to pay in one go or choose 4 installments for free. As always with Honor, you can leverage your purchase to design packs and get discounts on other devices from the brand.

Honor Pad X9 for performance and accessibility

The Honor Pad X9 WiFi touchscreen tablet offers a quiet and elegant design, but that’s not its only asset. With a diagonal of 11.5 inches, the screen offers Full HD image quality that allows you to enjoy all your content in great comfort. The device is powered by an overall eight-core Snapdragon 685 4G processor, 4 GB of RAM, but also by the Android 13 operating system. All this allows the terminal to provide excellent performance for gaming, browsing or video on demand consulting. Designed to support the platform as best as possible, the Honor Pad X9 has a 7,250 mAh battery that offers up to 29 hours of battery life. Delivered free of charge, the tablet will arrive at your home with a USB-C cable and a quick start guide to quickly take full advantage of it.

Here are a few things to remember about the Honor Pad X9 tablet: