Charente: €100 fine on the train for not presenting your paper identity card, is SNCF within its rights?

A few days ago a young Angoomois student living in Bordeaux was on the train to return home. She makes this Angoulême-Bordeaux, Bordeaux-Angoulême trip every day of the week and has a “TGV max” subscription (80 euros per month). “Please check your transport tickets,” an SNCF employee announced.

which also asks him for his identity papers to verify that he is indeed the person whose name appears on the e-ticket. Mathilde presented him with a digital version of her card, saved on her cell phone. Inadequate, it is called.

Many controllers are more advanced than others

“You must provide me with the original version of your documents.” As she is unable to do so, the inspector tells her that she is giving him a fine. Mathilde protested: she has been taking this train for four years, has been checked almost every time, and has never been allowed. Stunned, the girl initially refused to pay.

“Then you don’t get off the train,” the conductor tells him. Another agent gets involved. Mathilde panicked a bit. She hands over her credit card, pays 100 euros and gets off at Angoulême station.

She has little chance of getting compensation.

Whose fault? We contacted SNCF services to understand. Olivier Devrier, Head of Corporate Communications and External Partnerships, is clear: the controller is within his rights. “She just applied the texts to the letter.” SNCF Voyageurs General Conditions of Sale states, “Tickets are nominal, personal and non-transferable, the traveler must present a valid original identification document with photo (identity card, passport, driving license or residence). Card) in addition to its e-ticket confirmation. Copies of identity documents (paper, scanned documents, etc.) are not accepted.

Why, then, has Mathilde, in four years, never been approved? “Because many controllers are more advanced than others,” replied Olivier Devrier. Even more “human” it risks slipping. Understand: The rules are changing.

“SNCF Voyageurs is preparing a smartphone application with France Identity that will allow, by the end of the year, the presentation of a digital version of the papers.” So can Mathilde contest the penalty? “He still can,” replies the communications manager. But it is unlikely to be recouped.”