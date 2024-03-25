Chabe’s trial adjourned until Tuesday

18:52

Special guest of the show Rothen burns On RMC this Monday, Jorge Sampaoli admitted that he just didn’t make good choices after leaving OM.

“No, it was a decision… just… once it’s done, it’s done. Later, with the projects I took back, we can say that not staying in Marseille was a mistake”, guessed. Argentina coach. “But you have to make decisions in the moment. On the other hand, yes, the choices I made after Marseille were mistakes. If I could go back, I would do it differently.”

Resuming on the possible mistake of leaving Marseille, Jorge Sampaoli continued: “No, no. At that moment I made the decision alone and how it is, I don’t regret it. The mistake was to launch myself on the club projects in the back crisis.”