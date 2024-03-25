Chabe’s trial adjourned until Tuesday
OM: Sampaoli has a lot of cash on his relationship with Longoria
on the show’s microphone Rothen burns This Monday on RMC, Jorge Sampaoli was very candid about the status of his relationship with Pablo Longoria.
“I have no problem with Pablo Longoria. I want to thank him and I always will, because he chose me. The period I spent in France, in Marseille, was very good”, assured the Argentine coach. “We have a normal, cordial relationship and I will always be grateful to him for choosing me when he was sporting director and for giving me the opportunity to learn about this great football project.”
Sampaoli does not regret his departure from OM but recognizes “mistakes” afterwards
Special guest of the show Rothen burns On RMC this Monday, Jorge Sampaoli admitted that he just didn’t make good choices after leaving OM.
“No, it was a decision… just… once it’s done, it’s done. Later, with the projects I took back, we can say that not staying in Marseille was a mistake”, guessed. Argentina coach. “But you have to make decisions in the moment. On the other hand, yes, the choices I made after Marseille were mistakes. If I could go back, I would do it differently.”
Resuming on the possible mistake of leaving Marseille, Jorge Sampaoli continued: “No, no. At that moment I made the decision alone and how it is, I don’t regret it. The mistake was to launch myself on the club projects in the back crisis.”
Sampaoli’s truths about departure from OM
Special guest of the show Rothen burns At RMC, Jorge Sampaoli justified his departure from OM during the summer of 2022.
“As I already said, after finishing runner-up in Ligue 1 and qualifying for the Champions League, I had other ambitions. I felt that the club did not necessarily have the means to fight against PSG”, indicated the Argentine technician. RMC “So I chose to isolate myself, out of respect for the owner and the president. I thought that, to really progress, the club needed another type of player. And the club was in no position to bring him in. Me.”
And Jorge Sampaoli added: “It was an exciting moment, we were coming off a very good season and we were really in the fight for the title. This, in my opinion, could stimulate a real desire to fight for the title with Marseille. I understood later. That was not the time to take this step so I left.
Chaban adjourned the trial
If the request to adjourn the trial was denied, the hearing is only adjourned for the day. The debate will resume at 10 am on Tuesday.
Chabene’s trial is not proceeding
Saeed Chabe’s lawyers, who were present in the courtroom, called a representative of the Bar Council to request an adjournment of the trial. The debate between the two sides is still alive. The trial is not proceeding at present.
OM-PSG: We know the referee of this Sunday’s Classic (and he’s a regular)
Benoit Bastien was chosen as the referee for the match between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain this Sunday at the end of the 27th day of Ligue 1. He has managed seven matches between the two teams, an undisputed record for the Marseille club. .
>> Benoit Bastian will be the referee of the OM-PSG match, all the details are here
The trial will not be adjourned
A request to adjourn the trial was denied. After a two-hour wait, Said Chabe’s trial was not adjourned. The court withdrew to rule on various referral requests (four in total) from both the defense and civil parties.
In this case, the defendants risk two years in prison and a fine of 30,000 euros for acts of “illegal exercise of the profession of agent”. Finally, for organized gang money laundering, defendants risk up to ten years in prison and a fine of 750,000 euros. All five were present before the court in Bobigny on Monday morning.
During this morning, Said Chaban just revealed his identity. The lawyers then took the floor to defend the referral requests, particularly on the contents of the file sent to the various lawyers.
Court Rules on Referral Requests
The referral requests began shortly before 11 a.m. and are expected to last several hours. The Court then retired to adjudicate on these referral requests.
The trial has begun, Chabene is present
Unusual: Before the start of his trial, Said Chaban… after dedicating a review of football to sports agents. This theme is the focus of the trial.
The FFF and LFP are represented, as is the Union of Sports Agents. Saeed Chaban has only taken the stand of revealing his identity
Saeed Chabane’s trial will begin this Monday
Saïd Chabane’s trial n°2 starts this Monday in Bobigny. The owner of Angers SCO is on trial for illegal practice of agent and money laundering business.
A few days earlier, the Angevin leader was sentenced – in another trial – to two years in prison (one of which was suspended) for sexual assault.
Schedule for Day 27 of Ligue 1
Friday March 29
9 pm: Lille-Lance
Saturday 30 March
5 pm: Metz-Monaco
9 pm: OL-Reims
31 March Sunday
1 pm: Lorient-Brest
3 pm: Clermont-Toulouse
3 pm: Le Havre-Montpellier
3 pm: Nice-Nantes
5:05 pm: Strasbourg-Rance
8:45 pm: OM-PSG
