Cerfa documents, “This is the tip of the iceberg of complexity”, condemns Guillaume Poitrinal, entrepreneur and president of the Heritage Foundation.

Cerfa documents “This is the tip of the iceberg of complexity that French companies must live with”, condemns Guillaume Poitrinal, entrepreneur and president of the Heritage Foundation, which has been invited to franceinfo on Wednesday February 6. For this former head of the Administrative Simplification Commission launched by François Hollande, “France is characterized by its administrative complexity.” “We are under an avalanche of mandatory texts that slow us down, that cause frustration and that are very expensive”he laments.

In the daily Le Monde, on Wednesday, the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, announced the abolition of Cerfa by 2030. For Guillaume Poitrinal “This is really going in the right direction. I think Bruno Le Maire is very sincere in his desire to simplify, but he has to move the gears up a notch.“, he explains.

“Real reform of the state is spread over many years”

He remembers the situation of the peasants and compares it with them “France’s entrepreneurs, artisans, SMEs“J “in the same situation”. “Faced with administrative complexity, they can’t take it anymore.” they ask “A real simplification plan which is not shocking, but which is a real reform of the state spread over many years”, Citing the trauma of simplification under Francois Hollande. During this shock of simplification, he says, “While we passed 460 simplifying measures, probably at the same time, a thousand complex measures were taken.”

According to him, the problem “It’s a game of three cushions”Citing Parliament “With the power of reform which is very significant and above all the absence of knowledge about the impact of administrative complexity which will add” Also Cabinet and Senior Administration. for that, “We’ve gotten into a system of bona fide hyperinflation where every time there’s a problem, we’ll legislate. It’s a habit we’ve developed of not trusting.”