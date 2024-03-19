Caution gentlemen, this hobby may increase your risk of developing Charcot disease

Charcot disease, also called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), is a rare neurodegenerative disease that affects the motor nerves. If it is caused primarily by genetic factors, even some of the fun activities of daily life may be rooted, according to a new study whose results were published in the Journal of Neurological Sciences. “We know that occupational risk factors, such as work in manufacturing and trade industries, are associated with an increased risk of ALS, and this adds to a growing literature that recreational activities may also represent important and potentially modifiable risk factors for the disease. “One of the authors of the study, Dr. Explained to Stephen Gautman.

To reach this conclusion, the study authors surveyed 400 people with ALS and 287 people without it. They were asked about their favorite hobby. The data were then disaggregated by gender. And finally, scientists realized that men who spent time swimming, playing golf, working with wood or metal, hunting, or gardening had an increased risk of developing Charcot disease. Specifically, golf was found to be the most dangerous pastime, with a three-fold increased risk of developing Charcot disease.

Video – Oliver Goy, suffering from Charcot disease: “They tell you: ‘There is no treatment. In 3 years, it’s over”

Beware of environmental pollutants

The researchers behind this research believe that this phenomenon may be linked to environmental pollutants. For example, golfers and gardeners may be exposed to pesticides in some cases while carpenters may be exposed to formaldehyde and other organic solvents present in resins or wood treatments. Note that none of the recreational activities had a significant association with ALS in women. “It’s surprising that the risk factors we identified seem to be specific to men.” Dr. Stephen Gautman added.

Also read >> Here are the first symptoms of Charcot disease that are unclear

“In our study, some of the risk factors for developing Charcot disease are gender specific, suggesting that factors influencing ALS may differ between men and women”He indicated while recalling the need for additional research. “Our goal is to understand which occupations and hobbies increase the risk of ALS, because identifying these activities is the first step toward preventing ALS.”The study’s lead author, Eva Feldman, revealed.