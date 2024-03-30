Cataract: At what age does it appear?

Although cataracts are often associated with aging, they can also affect young people. So, at what age does it usually appear? Let’s take a closer look at the various factors that can influence the appearance of cataracts.

Aging is a major risk factor for developing cataracts. As we age, proteins in the lens of the eye can begin to break down and form opaque areas, leading to blurred vision. Most cases of cataracts occur in people over the age of 60, and the prevalence of the disease increases with age.

Genetic factors

Some people canMust not be genetically predisposed To develop cataracts at a young age. If family members are affected by cataracts at a relatively young age, it is likely that other family members are also at risk. Genetic research continues to uncover relationships between specific genes and the early development of cataracts.

Exposure to UV rays

Excessive exposure to Ultraviolet (UV) rays Sunlight damages lens proteins and increases the risk of cataracts. People who spend a lot of time outdoors without adequate eye protection, such as sunglasses with UV-filtering lenses, are more likely to develop cataracts at an early age.

underlying diseases

Certain underlying conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and eye diseases such as glaucoma can increase the risk of developing cataracts at an early age. These conditions can affect eye health and accelerate the process of cataract formation.

environmental factors

Environmental factors such as air pollution, Smoking and poor diet Early age may also play a role in the development of cataracts. Toxins in the environment damage eye cells and contribute to the formation of cataracts.

Although cataracts are often associated with aging, they can also appear at younger ages due to various genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. It is important for people of all ages to take care of their eye health by avoiding known risk factors and having regular checkups with their eye doctor. By recognizing the early signs of cataracts and acting quickly, it is possible to delay or prevent the vision loss associated with this condition.