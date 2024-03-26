Sports

Caroline Garcia will face world No. 3 Coco Gough to reach the quarter-finals

Photo of Admin Admin31 mins ago
0 38 2 minutes read

By dominating the world No. 3 player, the Frenchwoman defeated a member of the Top 5 for the first time since the Masters she won in November 2022.

France Television – Sports Editorial

published


Reading time: 1 minute

Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia opposes Coco Goff during the round of 16 of the WTA 1000 in Miami (United States), March 25, 2024. (MEGAN BRIGGS/AFP)

It is a victory that will count. Caroline Garcia (n°27) won 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 against Coco Gough (n°3) in the round of 16 of the WTA 1000 in Miami. After knocking out Naomi Osaka in the previous round, the Frenchwoman qualified for the quarter-finals of the tournament for the first time this season (and for the first time since the Beijing tournament in October 2023).

A huge air gap after pocketing the first set, a shoulder maneuver after losing the second set and Caroline Garcia resumed her march forward. For the first time since the 2022 Masters, which she won in November, not only beating Maria Sakkari, but also a certain Coco Gough, the Frenchwoman added a member of the world’s top 5 to her record. Against the world No. 3, who is ranked 27th in the WTA was able to pull herself together to regain the upper hand in the third set where she led throughout the race. “Unlike Coco, I always feel that things can change at any momentAt the end of the meeting the French woman accepted. It feels good to win a match like this. Vsgave a moral boost.”

More realistic than her opponent (three of five break points converted compared to 2/7 for the American), Caroline Garcia remarkably saved four break points in this final act of the match. For the third time in a row, she dominated Coco Gough, the winner of the last US Open and semi-finalist in Melbourne earlier in the year, as well as last week in Indian Wells. A real benchmark victory for a player who was in doubt till then.

Keywords associated with this article

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin31 mins ago
0 38 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Mbappé: Luis Enrique responds to cash in PSG locker room

3 weeks ago

Keylor Navas will return to the starting lineup for PSG in the French Cup against Revel

January 6, 2024

Caroline Garcia cruised past Naomi Osaka in the first round of the Australian Open without flinching

January 15, 2024

Kevin Castaño is out of Cruz Azul: Krasnodar confirms it

January 6, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button