Carmine Corp gave Rogue its first win of this LEC Spring Split

The second week of the 2024 LEC Spring Split didn’t get off to an ideal start for Carmine Corp, losing to Rogue in the final match of day one. Cometto’s team struggled to find their rhythm, allowing their opponent to record their first win of the division this spring.

We have to use our mind

The LEC concludes in the evening with a duel between Carmine Corp and Rogue, thus closing the first day of the second week of the regular season. This clash is particularly anticipated, with two teams facing each other looking to get things back on track at the start of the Spring Split. This match represents much more than an ordinary encounter. This is a chance for Carmine Corp to confirm its recovery and break this dark streak for the disease that is taking its toll on the team’s morale.

Carmine Corp, currently in 6th place with just one win from three matches, will be hoping to capitalize on this match to move away from mid-table. After a difficult winter split, KC is showing signs of recovery, though still timid. A win against Rogue, seen as the cheapest opponent of the day, could provide them with the momentum they need to get back on track and start considering a top 8 finish as synonymous with qualifying for the playoffs. For its part, Rogue finds itself in a delicate situation, stuck at the bottom of the rankings after three matches without any victories. The start of the season has been far from expectations for a team desperate to escape this negative spiral. Critics point to a game that has become too predictable and a distinct lack of dynamism, which are flaws that Rog must completely correct if he hopes to reverse the trend.

The villain eventually finds his way to victory

Carmine Corp and Rogue engage in a fierce battle from the start of the laning phase. Carmine, wanting to gain control quickly, tries to dominate, especially on the botlane, but struggles to execute his attacks with the desired precision. Despite KC’s advantage in Dragons, Rogue, in an all-out counterattack, took advantage of these moments of uncertainty and, in the twelfth minute, built a substantial lead of 3k gold. Tension builds as both teams continue to put pressure on each other. At the eighteenth minute, a team fight erupts around the dragons, which sees Rogue triumph with a devastating ace against Carmine, who despite everything, manages to secure his third dragon, thus maintaining the threat of soul capture.

As the gold gap grows in Rogue’s favor, reaching 4k at the twenty-fifth minute, Carmine stays in the race thanks to his dragon strategy. However, an intense team fight in the midlane allowed Rogue to capture Nashor and launch a final assault on Karmine’s base. In the crucial final moments in the 32nd minute, Rogue once again unleashed his might in an epic team fight, finishing off KC with another ace. Using this numerical advantage, Thug pushes towards Carmine’s Nexus, closing out the game with a deserved victory.

Week 2 Match Results – Day 1

Saturday 16 March



finish SK Gaming BDS regular season

finish GIANTX obsessed regular season

finish G2 Esports Team heretics regular season

finish MAD Lions KOI Team spirit regular season

finish Carmine Corp snap regular season

2024 LEC Regular Season Standings