Carmine Corp Blue defeats Gentle Mets to qualify for LFL Spring Split Finals

The LFL Spring Split 2024 playoffs continued on Friday March 29 with the semi final between Carmine Corp Blue and Gentle Mets. Despite losing in the first round, Kalliste and his teammates eventually won with a score of 3–1, thus qualifying for the grand finals of these qualifiers.

The end of the Gentle Mates adventure

The LFL Spring Split enters its decisive phase with the semi-finals of the 2024 playoffs, a pivotal moment where the stakes go beyond the simple title of French champions. After a week full of emotions and surprises marked by the rapid progress of the Gentle Mets and the overwhelming victory of the BDS Academy, it is now time for Carmine Corp Blue and the Gentle Mets to face off for the coveted spot in the big leagues. The final. The meeting promises to be one of the most anticipated clashes, with both teams having already crossed swords during the regular season, separating with an even score of 1-1. While the stakes are two-fold, a place in the final and qualification for the main event of the EMEA Masters Spring Split 2024, this semi-final promises to be an epic clash.

Carmine Corp. Blue, due to its recent decline, remains one of the most formidable formations on the circuit. Her determination to turn things around after the debacle against BDS Academy positions her as the favourite, but the wind blowing in Gentle Mates’ sails could well shake up the predictions. M8 proved to be a surprise in these playoffs, showing the ability to defy expectations and win against strong opponents. His journey to date, synonymous with resilience and innovation, has earned him credibility on the competitive scene. The dynamic of the playoffs gives this Bo5 a certain flavor, with Carmine Corp Blue looking to bounce back, while Gentle Mets, on cloud nine after their impressive run, will be looking to continue their momentum.

Game 1

The first round of Bo5 between Gentle Mates and Carmine Corp Blue started off evenly, with both teams cautious at the start of the laning phase. While KCB focused on collecting dragons, Gentle Mates chose a strategy focused on void larvae. The first big encounter came around the quarter-hour mark, resulting in an exchange of kills, but it was the Gentle Mates who began to pull away with a significant gold lead. A big team fight increased this lead in the 17th minute, with KCB finding themselves in an unfortunate position to the advantage of the Gentle Mets.

Trying to capitalize on this advantage, the Gentle Mets dared to make a risky Nashor call in the 21st minute. Although the operation was successful, it also exposed weaknesses, KCB managing to punish his overconfidence immediately. However, Gentle Mates were able to regain control by imposing a winning teamfight in the midlane that opened up a path to the opposing base. Armed with a second Nashor, the Gentle Mates planned a final assault on the Carmine Corp Blue base, giving their opponents no chance. This decisive move allowed the gentle mats to claim victory in this first round, setting the stage for a thrilling Bo5.

Game 2

In this second round, there were a few surprises early in the game, especially Carmine Corp Blue who quickly lost first blood, followed by an error on the Gentle Mates side that evened the scores in terms of kills. The pressure was evident from the first minute, with both teams leaving no stone unturned to gain an advantage in the lens phase. Around the 10th minute, Carmine Corp Blue began to pull away, capitalizing on their excellent botlane performance and Maynter’s constant toplane pressure. In the 15th minute, KCB solidified their lead with nearly 3k more gold and capturing the first two dragons, thus marking their ascension to the Gentle Mates.

Continuing their momentum, KCB increased their pressure and maintained their goal advantage, which resulted in Nashor’s first goal in the 23rd minute. A major team fight broke out before the 25th minute, which largely turned to KCB’s advantage due to a formation that did considerable damage. With Soul in their pocket and dominating the new team fight, KCB extended their lead to more than 10k gold, thus securing their place on the outside of the Gentle Mates base. The final encounter at the half-hour mark saw KCB emerge victorious in the final clash, allowing the team to win and level the game in this Bo5.

Game 3

At the heart of this 3rd round, KCB quickly marked its territory, orchestrating a successful attack on the topplane to draw first blood. At the same time, the M8 was working to balance this dynamic by putting significant pressure on the boatsight. However, as the game progressed towards the tenth minute, a tenuous tie in terms of resources emerged between the two teams, although KCB managed to gain a tactical advantage by capturing the first Dragon of the game. The M8 looked slightly backward, favoring a defensive posture against an opponent who set the pace of the match with a confident and determined, aggressive style of play. This approach allowed KCB to tighten its grip on the game around the twentieth minute, extending its influence into the opposing jungle to solidify its lead to over 4k gold.

The game’s turning point came in the 23rd minute, when KCB not only won a big hit in the middle of the map, but also got Nashor. The KCB immediately put this advantage to good use by forcing their way to the gates of M8’s base in a show of force. Before the 30th minute, another clash saw KCB inflict devastating damage on their opponent, cementing their dominance with Sol’s acquisition. This decisive victory paved the way for the final offensive, during which the KCB launched an unrelenting assault on the M8 base. Despite the resistance, M8 could not contain the pace of KCB, who, in a final effort, broke through the last defense and asserted themselves with authority, thus taking the advantage in this best-of-five series.

Game 4

The 4th encounter between KCB and M8 promises to be decisive. From the start, KCB imposed its rhythm, quickly taking advantage in terms of resources, although M8 managed to balance the forces in the game a bit by winning the first dragon. The early clashes seem to be tilted in favor of KCB, showing its determination. However, the M8, far from conceding defeat, staged a remarkable strategic recovery, managing to erase a significant portion of its initial deficit. The turning point came in the 18th minute, when KCB made a decisive tactical move around the Dragons, setting off a clash of rare intensity. With flawless execution, KCB lays down his combo, destroying the opposition.

The moment marked the beginning of unchallenged dominance, KCB using its new supremacy to infiltrate the opposition jungle and suffocate all resistance. The final attack is methodical and ruthless. KCB, the master of the map, surrounds the M8 fort. The latter, in a burst of pride, desperately tries to reverse the trend, but the last line of defense ends up giving way under the blows, and the last bastion of resistance falls under the concerted attacks of the KCB. In the final team fight, KCB asserted its superiority, thus sealing the victory and the series.

Time for revenge

After a difficult start, the Carmine Corp Blue managed to secure a 3-1 victory over the Gentle Mets, advancing to the Grand Finals of the LFL Spring Split 2024 Playoffs. This result not only marks a remarkable comeback, but also promises a duel at the top against BDS Academy, already qualifying for this long-awaited final. The meeting is set for April 5, where the two titans of the LFL will meet to decide who will be crowned Spring Split champions. The match promises to be the culmination of an already twist-and-turn rivalry, pitting two of the most successful teams on the French circuit against each other.

LFL Playoff Schedule

Wednesday 20 March

finish BK ROG Esports Gentle fellows playoffs

Thursday 21 March

finish life force.fly Team GO playoffs

Wednesday 27 March

finish BDS Academy Carmine Corp Blue playoffs

Thursday 28 March

finish Gentle fellows life force.fly playoffs

Friday March 29

finish Carmine Corp Blue Gentle fellows playoffs

Friday 5 April

6:00 pm BDS Academy Carmine Corp Blue playoffs

Playoff tree