Zapping Fifteen World 6 Nations Calendar 2024

The Blues will play their final match of the 6 Nations tournament against England on Friday evening, at the Hameau Stadium. The French Rugby Federation has just announced the team composition designed by Sebastien Calvet for this crunch.

World champions are indeed back in France’s group. Leo Carbonneau will be the captain of this French team and will form a hinge with Hugo Reis. Marco Gazzotti, starting at number 8, will be vice-captain with Mathis Castro Ferreira. Léon Darricarrère, who is not a world champion, is also in the game.

France U20 squad formation against England:

Holders: 1. Julien 2. Massa 3. Affen 4. Descube 5. Huchet 6. Castro Ferreira 7. Querre Carraba 8. Gazzotti 9. Carbonneau 10. Reus 11. Boulangier 12. Gorgues 13. Derricarres 14. Ferrebati.

substitute: 16. Cauley 17. Ouad 18. Duchene 19. Corso 20. Tolofua 21. Malaterre 22. Sowerby 23. Biasotto