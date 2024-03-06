Capital Day in LFL for Playoffs: Moment of Truth for Solari, M8, Gameward and VITB

in LFL, every victory is important. Whether it’s beautiful, ugly, fast or slow, it allows you to move up in the rankings and progress. But almost paradoxically, exact matches Double counting ! While Solari, Gentle Mates, GameWord and Vitality.B are all present 6-8, calendar coincidences do things well. 4 teams compete and due to mathematical rules but also due to rulebook rules, woe betide the loser! So we advise you to carefully follow this evening’s match which will allow you to see the qualification competition more clearly.

A notch down, a match of bad classification, TDS vs AEGIS, is also fraught with challenges. AEGIS plays its last card hoping for a miracle and TDS looks to continue its comeback. Finally, at the top of the rankings, the top 4 compete. Qualification for playoffs is not at stake, but we are playing for top 2 and possible qualification EMEA Masters.

Why are M8 vs VITB and GW vs Solary so important?

The first reason is obvious and needs no further explanation to those who follow sports or the world of sports… direct confrontation Double count, however in the event of victory, you mechanically defeat your opponent. Having small wins beforehand doesn’t leave much margin for error. But it assures that, whatever happens next, your destiny is in your hands. After tonight’s games, the tied team quartet will no longer exist. However, there will be two pairs: two teams 7-8 And two teams 6-9.

Another reason is found in it Rulebook of the LFL. If the teams have the same number of wins at the end of the regular season, there is a set of rules to decide between them ( Tie breakers). In order, here are the deciding factors when two teams are tied:

Face to face (accumulation of two straight matches)

Number of wins during the return phase (Last 9 matches of segment)

If both teams are still tied, then a deciding match is played. If the tie concerns 3 or more teams, we have almost the same system.

Individual standings of 4 teams are currently tied

Gentle fellows : The team is 1-1 against GameWord, 2-0 against Solari and 0-1 against Vitality.Bee. A win against the Bees would therefore be interesting to get a positive overall balance. But be careful, the team has little room for maneuver. Because of the return lag rule, she finds herself in a critical position as she travels 5-4 During the mid-season with only one minor win since then.

life force.fly : The team is 1-1 against Gameward, 0-1 against Solari and 1-0 against Gentle Mets. Her balance is off for the moment, but the positive point is that she has a chance to balance it all with the upcoming matches. The bees completed the first step 4-5 And is in a fairly neutral situation.

Game word : The team is 1-1 against Gentlemates, 1-1 against Vitality.B and 0-1 against Solari. We find ourselves in the same situation as Vitality. Bee… unless the Boulogne-Billancourt club entered 3-6 Mid season! So he can take advantage of the return match rule to slip into the mouse hole.

Solari : The team is 0-2 against Gentle Mats, 0-1 against Vitality.B and 1-0 against GameWord. Head-to-head results don’t speak much in their favor for the moment. The team traveled 4-5Bee like life force.

Those are a lot of numbers, but if we try to summarize all the trends. We tend to say that Game word The team that benefits the most from the rules. In the event of a tie, she gentle mats and vitality. Guaranteed to be ahead of the bee. Victory against Solari next week and that will be the case too. other side, Solari The team that benefits least from the two tie-breaker rules is certain. She did well to win everything so there were no unpleasant surprises.

Number of tie-favorables currently in the quartet: