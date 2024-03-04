Cancer: Drap brings awareness to its residents throughout the month

An anthill is busy at the avenue Jean-Moulin in Drape. “ We have been setting up balloons since six in the morning“, explains Kathryn Dini, deputy mayor of the Drape commune. Along with four other elected officials, a volunteer and two people from the League Against Cancer, she is involved in the “Mars Blue” meeting, 2E by name

A prevention campaign was launched on Friday 1er March across France by the League Against Cancer. The objective? Promote colorectal cancer screening among Drapois residents throughout the month. “ It is the third most common cancer in France“, explains Jean-Pierre Montcoquiol, health delegate. Therefore, the team goes door-to-door, distributing flyers to spread awareness among passers-by and shopkeepers.

“Too good to remember cause”

A very important initiative for Mayor Robert Nardelli. “We are close to our population. We need to do this kind of action “. And added: “ Children and the elderly are our priority“. The manager of “Tabac L’Amsterdam” appreciates this action.” This is the first time I have been given flyers. It’s good to remember the reason.”.

The municipality plans to increase the number of gatherings to collect as many donations as possible.

This Thursday, the “Miss Senior Drape 2024” pageant is scheduled from 2 pm to 5:30 pm.

This Saturday, at noon, for “Karaoke of Holidays and Traditions” for song lovers. Dancers can meet this Sunday, at the “CCAS Dancing Tea” from 2:30 p.m.

On Monday, March 11 at 2:30 p.m., the fitness area will be inaugurated at the Sports Center in the center of the village.

Finally, the end of the “Blue March” will be marked with the official handing over of the donation collection at the Town Hall on Wednesday 29 March. “ Last year, at the end of the month we gave the league a check for a collection of around 800 euros “, welcomes Robert Nardelli.