Canada, DR, Selfie etc: Week 9 recap

10 Must-Sees in the Dominican Republic, this “DR” tropical paradise of the Caribbean. Prepare for your stay by exploring the best activities, iconic locations and gorgeous white sand beaches. Whatever your desires and expectations, the destination has everything to attract.

Deadly selfies and subsidized pensioners-vacationers: A look at two surprising pieces of information

“We are less likely to be attacked by a shark than to die from a selfie”… this is the conclusion of a 2022 study on the number of people who died while taking selfies while on vacation.

Go to Calgary

It is the most well-known city on the prairies beyond the borders, especially because of the 1988 Winter Olympics held there. But Calgary is also the largest city in Alberta and the richest city in Canada thanks to oil and gas…

– Paris is still the most attractive city in the world for tourists

– The number of bags on TGV and Intercites is now limited

– Spanish cities are the best to go abroad, after surveys and polls

– Trenitalia plans to launch tourist trains between the French Riviera and Italy

– Japan now grants 6-month visas to “digital nomads”.