Can your worst fear disappear? This interesting method can prove itself

Spiders, darkness, elevators… Phobias correspond to irrational, excessive and persistent fear when faced with certain situations or objects. The use of hypnosis in their treatment is increasingly common. With what results?

According to Insurm, “Hypnosis is an ancient technique, used for healing in Western societies for at least 200 years.“. Its theory? By words, the hypnotist induces a certain state of consciousness in the patient, which is neither wakefulness nor sleep. This state is “Characterized by external indifference and hyper-indicativeness“. In other words, a psychological disposition that leads a person to submit to and obey any suggestion.

In a report produced on the subject, INSERM recalls that there exists “Hypnosis has potential therapeutic interest, particularly in intraoperative anesthesia“. Specialists thus speak of hypnosis. But also speak of hypnoanalgesia which corresponds to indications in the management of pain.

An immediate experience of well-being

In addition, the French Hypnosis Society mentions several indications in the fields of psychology and psychiatry on its website. especially in the image “Self-esteem issues, managing stage fright in the artistic field, managing personal and professional stress, relationship difficulties, anxiety, insomnia and phobias“. This is part of the so-called ‘anxiety disorder’ family.

As a prelude to the session, the phobic patient may be asked to describe the various components or triggers of their fear. Hypnosis can thus prove useful for gaining better control over anxiety, through relaxation. The patient thus experiences comfort and well-being, in a context where he feels safe.

As doctors from the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG) concluded in a Swiss medical review “Hypnosis allows the patient to experience an immediate sense of well-being and peace in the here and now. This reinforces the possibility of considering different sensory experience changes“. And to face more calmly what was once a phobia …