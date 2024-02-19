Can you eat pistachios every day? How much to not gain weight?

Pistachios are nutritious and contribute to good cardiovascular health, if you eat them in the right amount, our nutritionist assures.

Pistachios are part AlmondsWith walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds, pecans, cashews…”They have almost the same nutritional profile as other nuts, being rich in minerals and trace elements, especially Potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, iron, copper and good fats. Pistachios contain slightly more protein than other nuts“, Dr. Jacques Fricker, nutritionist, explains directly. Some studies show that this is interesting for fruits. Heart, vessels (with effects on high blood pressure, diabetes or cholesterol), prevention of certain cancers (breast cancer, prostate cancer, colon cancer) or brain (memory, mood, etc.). However, “It is not because it is good for your health that you can eat it as much as you want.“, he wants to clarify.

Can you eat pistachios every day?

Nuts can definitely be eaten DailyIf you eat it A fair amount. “is ideal for Replace the nutsOptional walnuts, hazelnuts, pistachios, almonds…Advises our interlocutor. For example, one day we eat a portion of almonds, the next day a portion of almonds, the next day a portion of pistachios… We do not add parts the same day!“

How much to eat per day? Are they making you overweight?

“If we like the taste of it, we will almost certainly benefit from eating it 15-20 grams of almonds per day, or About fifteen unsweetened pistachios“, answers the nutritionist doctor. Like all dried fruits, consumption of pistachios should be limited because they Calories(about 100 calories for a 20-gram serving of pistachios), which “For example, as high in calories as milk chocolate“. Naturally, everything is a question of moderation: if you eat it inevitably, there is Risk of weight gain. “The risk is also higher if you eat salted almonds because Salt is addictive“, he continues.

When to consume them?

There are pistachios satisfactory : It can be interesting to consume between meals (mid-morning or afternoon snack) or as a dessert (for example on fromage blanc or compote) because They do not cause a high spike in blood sugar Or no cravings an hour or two after eating it. “They are also interesting as an aperitif cake alternative before a meal or sprinkled over a salad“, explains Dr. Fricker.