Camp Dragon's Dogma 2: Camp equipment, bonuses... Understanding the camp system

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a new feature (compared to the first episode): the possibility of camping. In this article, we explain its importance, but also various ways to get camping gear for sleeping under the stars.

Camps… What are they for Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Dragon’s Dogma II has a day and night system. Thus, approximately every 50 minutes, dusk will fall, giving way to the completion of the night.

Traveling at night can also have disadvantages. As a result of major difficulties, the field of vision is greatly reduced, so that we cannot distinguish the elements around us and attacks become more dangerous. However, traveling at night can also be good, especially to deal with very specific opponents (wraiths, skeletons, undead, etc.), but also to identify nocturnal resources such as golden beetles or even bioluminescent flowers.

Except this outing under the stars is often our job! The camp is meant to help the adventurers face the hardships of the night and recharge their batteries.

By setting up the campfire, then setting up the camping equipment, You can get up early in the morning (or late in the evening) with all the issues in your life and change your skills. But that’s not all, because the camp offers another feature that is very interesting: the preparation of small dishes.

By interacting with the pot placed on the fire, you can choose between different pieces of red meat in your inventory to grill. By eating the dish you made, your character and his pawns will be able to get numerous bonuses that will be useful for visiting a cave or facing a significant opponent (for example a Chimera)..

What bonuses are given to dishes eaten in camp?

We told you before, but eating food at the camp you set up gives your characters a stat bonus. After a good meal and a good night’s sleep, your characters will benefit from a temporary bonus when leaving camp that changes defense, strength or even mobility..

Eating at camp proves to be a great option to temporarily gain power before fighting an elite monster or a cave that seems filled with many opponents.

The higher the quality of the meat, the more powerful the effects will be.. here, The origin of the meat is important ; A net or paving stone will not give the same bonus. Also This difference is minimal when compared to meat quality. The fresher your meat, the worse the bonuses. where’Meat that ripens over time will give you better bonuses. However, don’t wait until your flesh is rotten, otherwise the effects will be weak. Here is an example so you can get an idea of ​​the difference.

Beast Pavement

Strength: ++++ Defense: ++++ Endurance: ++++



A pure animal cut

Power: +++++ Defense: +++++ Endurance: +++++ Recovery: +++++



So, before rushing to get your piece of meat, make sure to always keep it in your inventory so that it ripens. You’ll only need a day or two in game to improve your meatloaf. After this period, you will only have a piece of rotting flesh whose sole purpose will be to produce pitch for your arrows or your lantern.

Where to find camping equipment?

Although it is possible to get camping equipment from merchants in towns, be aware that it does not make sense to buy it. You get them for free by visiting caves or finding points of interest marked on your mini-map.. There are several campfires with camping equipment at your disposal.

The quality of the camp does not matter much. It doesn’t provide any specific bonuses, other than better durability in the event of a surprise attack. indeed, Quality equipment is less likely to be destroyed if you are attacked in the middle of the night.

To avoid an ambush, all you have to do is eliminate the opponents around you. Some goblins are hiding in the bushes, so before setting up camp, do a quick check to make sure no opponents are too close.