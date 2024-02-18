Camille Cotin, Laetitia Casta, Rihanna and Natalie Portman Revisit Suits in Style at Dior Show

Haute Couture Fashion Week is in full swing in Paris and one of the most anticipated shows is home to Dior. This past Monday, January 22, the Rodin Museum in the heart of the 7th arrondissement was the scene of this unexpected event for the fashion world. The famous gardens welcomed many celebrities who came to discover the spring-summer 2024 collection, signed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, artistic director of the House of Dior since 2017. Juliet Armanet, Glenn Close, Anya Taylor-Joy, Letitia Casta, Natalie Portman, Rihanna. , and many other symbolic figures were there. Among the trends that emerged, tailoring was a common thread. Many celebrities have chosen to revisit this essential piece of women’s wardrobe, adding a touch of modernity and boldness to this classic piece.

Camille Cotin, Letitia Casta, Rihanna and Natalie Portman

Actress Camille Cotin made a stunning entrance wearing matching pants with a sequined corset-style top that exposed her shoulders. Letitia Casta dazzled the audience in a matching black three-piece suit consisting of pants, jacket and a skin-tight men’s vest. Natalie Portman, the muse of the brand, also opted for a suit vest which she paired with an oversized blazer, mini-skirt and platform shoes. The prize for most original adaptation of the suit goes to Rihanna. The singer rocked an all black quilted look including a belted puffer jacket, sheath skirt and cape.