Camila Cabello reunites with ‘Cinderella’ co-star Nicholas Galitzin at Oscars

Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzin light up the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzin, who starred together in the 2021 musical cinderella,They reunited after the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The 27-year-old singer beamed with the 29-year-old English actor as they waited for their transport.

In a moment of chivalry, Nicholas Galitzin gracefully removed his blazer to protect Cabello from the chilly Beverly Hills weather, wrapping it around him to stay warm after their reunion after the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Fans expressed their joy at the pair’s reunion, with one fan sharing on social media, “This can’t be happening…”

Galitzin, famous for his role in the gay romance film Red, White and Royal Blue, Acknowledged alongside Caballo in Amazon’s groundbreaking reboot cinderella, Produced by James Corden.

In preparation for her ‘dream’ role, she took acting classes, describing the opportunity as both exhilarating and daunting.

In an interview with DiversityShe confessed, “It was one of those things that felt like God hand-crafted it for me and it was, like, there you go.

I just couldn’t say no. Honestly it’s a dream come true for me. And a little scary too.”