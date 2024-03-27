Health

Call for testimonials: You are below 50 years of age and you are affected by cancer, tell us about it

As part of a file dedicated to cancer following Kate Middleton’s announcement, the Dispatch wants to contact people under the age of 50 who have battled the disease, who have recovered from it or are in remission.

At just 42 years old, Kate Middleton announced to the world that she was suffering from cancer, in front of the camera, in a video published on March 22. “Don’t lose faith or hope, you are not alone,” the Princess of Wales concluded, sending a message of support to “all whose lives have been affected by cancer”.

As part of the creation of a file dedicated to the topic of cancer, La Dépeche du Midi wants to collect evidence from people under the age of 50 who are or have been suffering from the disease, and who are currently in remission. or have recovered from it. It’s about discussing their journey, their diagnosis, their fight against the disease… While the incidence of cancer in the younger population has exploded in recent years, it’s also about sending a message of hope to those whose struggles continue. To do this, just fill the form below. Anonymity can apparently be guaranteed.

