Caitlin Dever’s mom dies, actress pays tribute to her in touching post | Caitlin Dever, RIP | Just Jared: Celebrity News and Gossip

Caitlin Dever Mourning the loss of a mother.

The 27-year-old actress took to social media on Wednesday (February 21) to announce that her mother has passed away.

He remembered her with a heartfelt tribute and several photos of them together over the years.

“My mother. my life my everything I don’t even have words” Katelyn wrote on Instagram.

She continued with her tribute: “I will never say enough about the gifts you have given me in my life, the immense joy you have given me, the deep, endless, unconditional love you have given me and our family. Your love was everywhere.

“He was drinking coffee with you in the morning and shopping at The Real Real, he was sitting by the pool eating watermelon (with salt on it of course) and listening to Willie Nelson, he was laying in your bed and watching with you. Seinfeld And listening to your infectious laugh as you recited each line from memory, making fun of each other, getting to tell you about my day, getting the best advice from you that anyone would be so lucky to receive, it was. Going places with you because wherever we were..we were having fun and laughing. Your love was like sunshine, warming me when I needed it most and making me smile when I was never sad. You were loved by all. you are my favorite The sweetest in the world. I will be forever broken without you and I don’t know how I will move on. I am thankful that you gave me Maddie, Jane and Dad…because of you we will always have each other to lean on. You are the greatest mother and wife anyone could ever ask for. Thank you for fighting so hard for us for so long. I am forever, forever, grateful for the special time we spend with you, dear mother… it will never be enough.”

Katelyn Concluded: “I miss your smile, your sense of humor, your hugs, your kisses, your hand holding, more than anything in the world. You did everything well. My sweetest, most beautiful girl. Die jiggery dude. oh how i love you What a gift it is to love you. I love you forever, Mom. ❤️”

Our thoughts go out Katelyn And the rest of his family and loved ones at this terrible time. We send them all much love.

Rip..