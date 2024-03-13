CAC 40 at 8000 points: new historical peak

This impressive achievement cannot be ignored, and as President of Exoé, I would like to share my analysis on this remarkable performance.

The CAC 40’s rise beyond this significant hurdle is the result of a combination of positive factors that have lifted the Paris Stock Exchange’s flagship index to new highs. Exceptional corporate results, increased investor confidence in the potential of artificial intelligence and encouraging prospects for key rate cuts have fueled this spectacular growth.

The impressive financial results of the companies that make up the CAC 40 are the main driving force behind this record performance. Despite some sectoral challenges, such as the fall in raw material prices affecting certain players, most companies reported steady growth in profits. Giants like LVMH have broken records in terms of market capitalization, which shows the strength and resilience of the French market in various sectors, especially in the luxury and industrial sectors.

Moreover, the positive momentum observed in the markets is also attributed to the growing interest in artificial intelligence, a technology that offers new perspectives and unprecedented efficiencies for businesses. Investments in innovative and technology-based companies have increased investor confidence and appetite for the French stock market.

Finally, hopes of key rate cuts from major central banks also helped boost the stock market by reducing the cost of debt for companies and making stocks more attractive than bonds.

However, while we celebrate this remarkable achievement, it is important to be alert to potential challenges that could influence the market’s future trajectory. Geopolitical uncertainties and fluctuations in raw material prices remain closely monitored factors.

In conclusion, the crossing of the threshold of 8,000 points by the CAC 40 is a historic moment for the Paris Stock Exchange, testifying to the resilience and vitality of the French economy as well as investor confidence in its growth potential. However, it is important to maintain a cautious and thoughtful approach as we navigate the ever-changing economic environment.



