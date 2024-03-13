JVTech News By starting your video games on an old TV, you’re not getting the most out of it. Here are the criteria to consider while choosing a good gaming TV

Video games are evolving, and very quickly. Look back and you can see how much consoles have evolved in the last 5 years. However, one element in video games is often underestimated: the TV. Indeed, if your TV is too old, you’re not taking advantage of the full graphic and sound potential of the latest video games, and that’s a shame.

You cannot fully enjoy current video games for the usual reasons by playing them on an old TV

Gaming on TV takes some preparation. And to take advantage of your new console, you need to have the right equipment. No more Full HD and 720p, now everyone swears by 4K aside from its 2160 pixels. Without a 4K TV, it is impossible to enjoy the beauty of the graphics offered on PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Still regarding image quality, the latest technology is crucial in video games today: HDR. This technology provides finer and more realistic brightness management than the old SDRs we knew until now. Without a TV that supports HDR, you cannot enjoy the lighting effects as they are to be displayed in today’s video games.

In addition to image quality, fluidity has also evolved a lot over the years in the small world of video games. Today, many developers offer games not at 30 frames per second, but at 60 or even 120 frames per second. If your TV is not able to support all these standards, you will be limited and you will not be able to fully enjoy the full fluidity of these games.

We get all these technologies and many more in the latest generation of consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series of what it takes to deliver visual quality that matches the power of current consoles.

We can say that these antiques should be relegated to the attic or elsewhere. But now it is possible to take advantage of the operation started by Auchan. In fact, by going to your nearest Auchan store, you are likely to benefit from a coupon offering 15% off all TVs, even if you ditch your old TV, even if it doesn’t work. TCL Mini LED.

The TV in question has everything you need to take full advantage of the latest console.

= Criteria to consider when choosing a TV designed for video games in 2024 =

When choosing a TV for gaming, you should take care to consider the components you need to get the most authentic gaming experience:

4K definition: It is necessary that the TV you want to buy has a so-called 4K definition, this represents 2160 by 3840 pixels. Please note, this has nothing to do with the actual size of the TV. This is the number of pixels that the television is capable of displaying. The higher this number, the finer and sharper the image will be. In 2024, without a 4K TV, you’ll just have a cut-down experience.

Compatible with HDR technologies: Considering the HDR standard – High Dynamic Range – among other things, it makes it possible to transmit data on the brightness of displayed images. A screen compatible with the HDR standard will be able to authentically render the brightness of the images you’re watching, whether it’s a series, movie or even a game. It is good to note that PS5 and Xbox are based on this. Technology and not taking it into account will prevent you from enjoying your favorite console.

120Hz Frame Rate: The TV panel must be able to cope with the high image frequencies sent by the latest generation consoles such as Playstation 5 or Xbox series smooth viewing without letting any frame slip out of you.

Presence of VRR: Whichever television you choose should also consider the image frequency sent by the console. Synchronization between images sent by your console and images displayed is possible thanks to VRR technology. The latter allows better communication between the two entities so you can get a fluid gaming experience without tearing, image tearing or breaking.

HDMI 2.1 Ports: This is necessary so that your TV can receive all the data sent by the new generation console and thus display images in 4K and 120Hz.

And the icing on the cake, with ALLM: The latter allows the TV to automatically change the display mode. This allows you to always have an adequate image while using it.

The TCL C805 TV series ticks all these boxes, making it an all-in-one television dedicated to gaming at a reasonable price.

TCL C805: QLED and Mini LED TV that combines all the criteria of a gaming TV for a controlled budget.

TCL’s C805 is one of the best value for money TVs in terms of mini-LED technology. And it’s wise to go for these models, as they live up to everything we expect from a TV that specializes in gaming.

At TCL, the C805s is especially well-equipped to meet the needs of gamers. This starts with mini LED technology. Mini LED can be described as the main competitor of OLED. This technology offers deep contrasts, and above all, it avoids the risk of marking while benefiting from significant brightness.

The C805 can count on mini LEDs as well as other advanced features you’d expect from a good gaming TV:

Display frequency of 144 Hz, VRR and ALLM for better fluidity: There will be immersion and fluidity with an image frequency of 144 Hz thanks to Motion Clarity technology, and it goes up to 240 Hz with a dual line gate that accelerates the image. We can also count on VRR which allows you to synchronize refresh rates with your PS5 or Xbox series. In short, this series of TCL TVs is your best companion to fully enjoy your games on console or PC.

4 very useful HDMI 2.1 ports for perfect compatibility with game consoles: Necessary to take advantage of all the power of the latest generation consoles, HDMI 2.1 manages the data flow that allows you to benefit from 4K definition and 120Hz image frequency. And with 4 ports, you don’t have to wonder which port to use when you want to connect a PlayStation 5 or other device using this standard.

Compatibility with all static (HDR10) and dynamic HDR formats: (HDR10+ and Dolby Vision) for better image quality: In short, this allows the C805 to play various HDR formats. This is especially useful when using streaming platforms like Prime Video, Disney+, or even Netflix. Because the latter is based on different display technologies. So you will watch your movies and series in the best possible quality. Likewise, with the C805, you’ll be able to take advantage of HDR present on the PS5 as well as the latest generation Xbox.

Dolby Atmos compatibility for more immersive in-game audio: This audio technology used by the PS5 and Xbox series aims to develop an enveloping, immersive environment so that you are immersed in your series, film or video game. And the C805s is able to handle this technology that offers a new dimension thanks to the spatialization of sound.

A smart TV equipped with Google TV and its many applications: Based on this system, the C805 opens up a large number of possibilities. In addition to easily accessing platforms like Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube or Twitch, it’s possible to control your TV by voice with Google Assistant. Of course, the same is true with Alexa.

Trade-in your old TV: 15% off all TCL Mini LED TVs by returning your old TV to Auchan

TCL, one of the world leaders in the field of TVs, is currently offering a somewhat special performance. As part of the trade-in of your old television, it is possible to get a 15% discount for buying a new TV from the brand. But how is this possible?

It is to Auchan and TCL that we owe this promotional operation so that you can avail discounts on your next TV purchase. EIt takes place from March 11 to 18, 2024. To get precious sesame seeds, it is quite simple: Go to your nearest Auchan with your current TV. Whether it works or not, whether it’s slightly damaged or completely cathodic, come with it!

Against the return of your device, Auchan will give you a 15% discount voucher to use on your next TCL Mini LED TV purchase. At this point, you will have 2 choices available: either buy your TCL TV directly from the store and use the voucher to reduce the price by 15%; Or visit the Auchan website to avail a wide range of eligible TCL TVs.

For example, you have these cheap models that currently match the criteria for using a coupon:

