Culture News By Denis Villeneuve This actor from Dune 2 was inspired by two of Hollywood’s biggest stars: his character is chilling.

Acclaimed for his performance in the second installment of Dune, Austin Butler revealed his inspirations for his role. These two are legendary cinema villains!

actor of the moment, Elvis’ former artist, Austin Butler continues to talk about. Being on the small screen, is highly appreciated Masters of the AirOr on the big one with Dune: Part Two, the actor is at the forefront. Her performance in the latest episode of Dune created a sensation among both critics and the public, Those who praise him.

Butler draws inspiration from the best

In an interview with NME, Austin Butler opens up about her influences for her role as Feyd-Rautha HarkonenBaron Vladimir Harkonnen’s nephew and heir (played by Stellan Skarsgård) in Dune: Part Two. When asked about the actors who directly inspired his character, two names came to mind: Gary Oldman and Heath Ledger.

I have always been inspired by Gary Oldman in many of his roles, especially in Leon, True Romance or The Fifth Element. And you know, we talked a lot about Heath Ledger and his passion for the game. And as I said, it’s not the specific things, but it’s the more general motivation – Austin Butler (NME)

Presented in black and white visuals in an absolutely epic sequence, His character was widely praised. By the actor’s own admission, the kissing scene with his uncle Contains some hints of improvisationWhich gives all the flavor of his game and betrays his influences.

Austin Butler sees more than Giddy Prime

Austin Butler was also awarded Golden Globe, BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) and Oscar nominations for his portrayal of Elvis Presley, in the Baz Luhrmann biopic. Thus, in the same interview, he and Timothée Chalamet, co-stars of Dune 2 And Bob Dylan’s future interpreter, wanted to accept Create a shared cinematic universe between their two interpretations.

Austin Butler will star soon City on fireIn detective film and horror film by Don Winslow Eddington By Ari Astor, With Emma Stone, Joaquin Phoenix, Luke Grimes and Pedro Pascal. can also be seen on the poster of BikeridersWith Tom Hardy, released on June 19.