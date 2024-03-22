“Buy a discounted second home in the mountains” – advice from Amoury de Calon

Prices continue to rise (+20% in 3 years in the Northern Alps), how do you acquire property in the mountains? Investing in open ownership offers an advantageous option by allowing you to acquire a property at a lower price: with a discount of up to 50% of the sale price, in return for a discount in return for which the seller retains occupancy for a certain period.

This frees the investor from rental management and associated risks while offering tax benefits, such as exemption from property income tax. At the end of the split, investors therefore own a second home that they can rent out for the season to generate additional income or resell with potential capital gain potential. This strategy relies on leverage over long-term profitability. Falling acquisition costs make these investments more accessible, especially for younger workers looking to capitalize on their retirement. It is also an ideal investment strategy for those looking to build real estate assets for the long term with neutral taxation.



