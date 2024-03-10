But how far will the promoted Dacois go this season?

essential

While promised hell, or at best a fight to stay in the US decks, Landais is in the race for the top 6.

There are outcomes that few will bet on. Beziers was condemned by Dex 57 to 20 on Friday evening. After half an hour’s play surely the Haroldites were reduced to 13, but still… as ASBH sent their strong men to the Lands with the aim of continuing their exceptional season. But once again, the surprisingly promoted Daquois performed brilliantly, putting him in contention for the top 6. After 23 Pro D2 matches, Dax is in 7th place, one point behind Brive in 6th.

As with Beziers, the top three teams are stuck. Provence in Nevers and, more surprisingly, Venez at home against Grenoble, who are completely restarting the battle for the final stages. Mont-de-Marsan, beaten at Colmeiers, did not take advantage of this break from the leading car to return. Since then, the battle with Nevers for the last play-off spot at home has remained as close as ever.

Bayeritz takes part in a fear match against Montauban

Even one for the top 6, we know it. Agen and Aurillac, largely beaten in Brive and Rouen, are the big losers on this 23rd. Brive, the big winner, with a return to the “qualifier” before the break.

At the bottom of the table, things have changed a bit too. Dominating the Cantalians with an offensive bonus, Rouen remains hopeful of strengthening and leaving last place. When it resumes, SUA will have to be wary of Normans who are doing little better in 2024. Above all, two very important matches for maintenance were played on Friday. With a dry win against Valence-Romans, Soyeaux-Angouleme took a breather and got back on par with their evening opponents. And, above all, Biarritz operated very well in Aguilera. Montauban was dominated by the Basques in the face of fear. Since then, and for the first time this season, Tarn-et-Gironais has a play-off. attention risk…