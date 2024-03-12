BURKINA/Use of “women’s secrets”: “Not everything that is natural is without risk”, warns gynecologist Dieudoni Ouedrago

It has almost become a common practice in many African countries. Use of products of natural origin for the care and protection of one’s intimacy (women’s secrets). African women, especially women from Burkina Faso, want their feminine hygiene to be top notch. This grandmotherly practice is passed down from generation to generation. From an early age, little girls are introduced to this physical and intimate hygiene that is often unhealthy and causes many illnesses, especially cervical cancer, which has become a public health issue in Burkina. Responding to a woman during a public conference on risk factors for cervical cancer, gynecologist Dr. Dieudoni Oudraogo wants to be clear on this point. She advises women to be careful.

“This overall theme of women’s secrets encompasses the practices and products used. These are not to be thrown away as they are meant to enhance and/or make the lives of couples happy. As far as the behavior of looking good and being sexy or attractive, I was going to encourage it. On the other hand, the use of products that are not controlled is strongly discouraged. We look at social media magic tricks to make you look 18 years old again and have attractive breasts.

Usually, before a drug is put on the market, studies are done that sometimes show that even if it is effective, there are risks. A drug may be effective for what we see, but there may be many other problems behind it.

Unfortunately what is promoted on social networks does not follow any rules. Therefore, I invite women to distance themselves from the use of these products, because there is no safety behind them and we must be very careful,” summarizes the gynecologist. read more

Comments collected by Yvette Zongo



Lefaso.net