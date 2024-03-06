Bugs allow subscribers to access other customers’ detailed invoices, allowing Frei to quickly confirm and correct the situation.

This Tuesday evening, March 5, free subscribers inadvertently accessed invoices that did not belong to them. Free talks about bugs affecting a few subscribers.

A mistake that is not reassuring. This Tuesday, March 5, a certain number of free subscribers reported accessing other customers’ invoices, revealing contact details and call lists that did not belong to them. In response to the sudden receipt of invoices from other subscribers, Freenotes very quickly reported the incident to the operator on the social network.

Users access invoices of users other than their own! For about an hour, many free users have been complaining about having access to other users’ invoices. Wanting to download your invoice, it’s other people’s invoice that you get… Thus these people’s personal details like First Name, Last Name, Email, Subscriber Identifier, Part of RIB and Correct Postal Address”, mentioned on this topic at X is, @_SaxX_ a “cool hacker” with 22,000 followers.

🚨🔴CYBERALERT🔴 | 🇫🇷 Free, users access invoices of users other than their own! For about an hour, many users #Free Complain about access to other users’ invoices. When you want to download your invoice, that invoice is… pic.twitter.com/to5Qfe3XTK — Only SaxX (@_SaxX_) March 5, 2024

Contacted by Tech&Co, Free explained that there was a “one-hour glitch” on its subscriber area platform on Tuesday 5 March. The operator assures that it was quickly rectified and that. The incident affected “a relatively small number of subscribers relative to (their) subscriber base.” Data security is once again in question after Free’s announcement last month of questionable consultation of some subscribers’ personal data, which may have led to the loss of privacy of some of their information.

