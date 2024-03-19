Bruno Le Maire insists on shortening its duration

The Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, put the unemployment insurance reform project back on the table on Monday 18 March. He argued for the need to review the compensation period for the unemployed, especially seniors above 55 years of age.

Before his departure for Berlin, where he was expected to attend a conference “Europe 2024” Organized by a group of German media, the Minister of Economy, Bruno Le Maire, once again mentioned the unemployment insurance reform project. For that, an in-depth review of the system is yet to be done to give new impetus to employment. This question is directly linked to the full employment objective that the Executive has set for 2027.

“With a sustainable social model, we will not succeed”, He declared, on Monday, morning France Inter. “There is the problem of training, matching supply and demand, and the matter of unemployment insurance”He put forward this by way of explanation ” A gap of 2% between full employment in France and elsewhere.

To try to remedy this, Bruno Le Maire has recommended the acceleration of this punitive French model which contributed to the increase of the unemployment rate to 7.5% of the active population in the last quarter of 2023. “first” In this compensation period which goes up to 18 months. “This is what keeps the unemployment level at 7% as a low. I believe in work, I think it constitutes a society, if we had full employment, I wouldn’t even have to worry about public money: we would have solved 90% of the problem.” He declared, reported Figaro.

Relaunch employment for the over 55s

“I think we should touch on the period first”, insisted the minister. For that, there is an urgent need to put France in a better position in terms of employment for over 55s. “The unemployment rate for seniors in France is very high, the employment rate for people over 55 is the lowest of all developed countries, it’s rubbish; Reducing the duration of benefits is not the only solution, but let’s look at it”, he reiterated.

When it passes, it points “The Hypocrisy of the Current System, Which Puts Unemployment Straight into Retirement”. Bruno Le Maire has already outlined a priority of possible reforms to the unemployment insurance system. “We know that the longer an older person is unemployed, the less likely they are to find a job, which is why we must support them and make wider offers,” he insisted.

Unions condemn the stigmatization of the unemployed

On the side of the unions, we condemn the move which stigmatizes the unemployed and which is not aimed at creating employment. “LTheir goal, not assumed by the government, is of course to make savings – the reduction in entitlements already received equates to 3 billion in savings per year – not to create jobs. “, Accuse Sophie Binet (CGT), Cyril Chabanier (CFTC), Francois Homeril (CFE-CGC), Marilise Lyon (CFDT) and Frédéric Soillot (FO) in an article published in world.