Bronchitis: What are the symptoms in seniors who are highly susceptible to respiratory syncytial virus?

We are well aware of bronchitis, a respiratory disease that affects thousands of children every winter.

But people over the age of 65 and those with comorbidities are at risk of experiencing severe symptoms, such as acute respiratory failure, in the event of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection.

Health Minister Catherine Vautrin announced the compensation last week “Since Autumn” Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for seniors will be given the green light following an opinion from the High Authority of Health (HAS), which should come in the summer.

The High Authority for Health will issue its opinion on the GSK vaccine against bronchiolitis virus in seniors “this summer” and “logically, from the autumn, we will be able to get it”, says Minister of Labor and Health Catherine Vautrin. @bleumayenne @CaVautrin pic.twitter.com/aNoiKkCbuP — Frans Bleu Mayenne (@bleumayenne) February 22, 2024

RSV, a seasonal respiratory virus, infects cells of the human upper and lower respiratory tract. Highly contagious, it is particularly the cause of bronchiolitis, an infection common in infants and very young children (under two years of age).

It is one of the leading causes of hospitalization of infants under 1 year of age. Each year, it is estimated that it affects 30% of children or 480,000 cases per year. Severe bronchitis, requiring hospitalization, concerns 2 to 3% of cases; Infants, most of whom present no risk factors.

A dangerous virus for the elderly

Bronchiolitis is a well-known disease, especially among young parents. What is less well known is that RSV causes respiratory infections in adults, the symptoms of which can vary, from the common cold to severe respiratory distress. Nasal congestion, rhinorrhea, sore throat, after 3 to 5 days of consumption, confirm upper respiratory tract damage. Most of the time, these symptoms, similar to the common cold, are mild and pass within a few days.

But in the elderly, lower respiratory tract involvement is common, accompanied by cough, sputum, wheezing and dyspnea. About this fragile mass, “Several studies have reported radiological signs of pneumonia in 30% to 67% of hospitalized RSV-infected patients and progression to acute respiratory distress syndrome in 8% to 16% of these patients.” Relays the HAS. Patients with comorbidities – heart disease (heart failure), lung disease (COPD, asthma), immunosuppression (cancer, organ transplant) – are also at risk of complications (hospitalization in intensive care, or even death).

25,000 hospital admissions per year in France

According to an article published in September Parisian, Signed by experts calling for a vaccine against RSV for at-risk adults, the virus is dangerous “Potentially worse than the flu”. Thus, death will occur in 5 to 10% of hospitalizations, or one death in 10 to 20 hospitalizations. “In France, it is estimated that there is Between 20,000 and 25,000 hospitalizations per year are related to severe RSV infection in subjects over 65 years of age.A very close figure for flu-related hospitalizations”, Type forum signatures.

It is estimated that RSV is responsible for 3.4 million hospitalizations and 100,000 deaths worldwide each year. In Europe, RSV is responsible for more than 270,000 hospitalizations and 20,000 hospital deaths each year in adults aged 60 and older.

Many vaccines will soon be available

In a column in Le Parisiens, doctors urged vaccination of the vulnerable from winter 2023. “To avoid thousands of hospitalizations with clear overload on the health system and of course potential deaths, we must maintain the response shown during the Covid crisis and prioritize prevention,” They were fair.

From September 2023, infants have a preventive treatment, Befortus. For adults, several vaccines are on track, including Arexvy (GSK) which received marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and should therefore be reimbursed in France at the end of the year. ‘Autumn. Other pharmaceutical labs, Pfizer with Abrisvo and Moderna with an mRNA vaccine candidate, are also in the running.

note down : Restraining gestures can also limit the risk of infection. If you have a cold yourself, wear a mask in the presence of people at risk and regularly ventilate the room.