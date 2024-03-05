Brilliant plumber tips to save up to €500 a year on your toilet flush – Tuxboard

These plumber tips can help you cut your water bill by up to 500 per year with your toilet flush!

Did you know ? The toilet is one of the places that wastes the most water in the house. Flushing your toilet can quickly add up to your bill. here is Best plumber tips To save up to 500 euros per year.

How to avoid wastage of water at home?

These days, everyone does some math to save money at home. Indeed, the prices of certain resources in France are exploding. This is also the case with gas and electricity, which are seeing record increases.

The Water cost Most of the municipalities remain stationary for the moment. This resource still represents a budget for families.

Fortunately, it is possible to take very simple actions to avoid Wasting water. Indeed, there are some plumbing tips you should know to optimize your usage at home.

Everyone knows that daily habits should be adopted to avoid wastage of water. Limiting time in the shower or turning off the faucet while brushing teeth are some basic actions. But did you know that the biggest waste of water actually comes from your toilet?

Plumbers recommend several tips to optimize the use of your toilet flush. These valuable tips can save you up to 500 euros per year on your bills. Amazing, no?

Plumber’s Tips to Lower Your Bills

Flushing a toilet is one of the items of equipment that uses the most running water each day. In fact, it can cause you to lose a lot of money if you don’t use it properly.

Plumbers public 5 tips Follow to avoid wastage of water while flushing the toilet. These tips allow you to optimize your toilet and save big.

First of all, it is important to check your equipment carefully. A broken toilet flush wastes a lot of water over the course of a day.

Plumbers advise Check the float This mechanism makes it possible to control the flow of water in the tank. If it’s faulty, your toilet can use up to 25 liters of water per hour. So it is necessary to adjust it properly and check its condition regularly.

You can also use Echo Pads On your toilet flush. This device acts as a barrier and catches less essential liters of water when you flush. This can reduce your usage by over 40%. Not bad, right?

Earn up to 500 euros per year

Plumbers recommend other very simple tips to apply on a daily basis. For example, you can also install a heavy object in your toilet tank.

This technique allows space in the tank and thus limits the amount of water inside. This is very easy to make. All you have to do is put a brick or a bottle of sand in your toilet.

In the long run, this tip allows you to save Several tens of liters of water Wasting unnecessarily. Enough to lower your bills and protect the planet.

So sometimes simple tips can make all the difference. If you follow these plumber tips, you can save up to 500 euros per year on your bills. A significant amount in this period of inflation.

Of course, there are other tips to further limit your consumption. You can also flush the toilet every other time when possible. This eco-friendly gesture can also save you a lot of money.