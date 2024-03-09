Bretons hits the post, Lanes keep the lead

Frank Hayes will be suspended this evening

Sent off against Monaco in the Coupe de France on 7 January, Frank Hyes received a four-match suspension, including a suspended sentence. In the stands against PSG, Toulouse and Nantes, he made his return against Strasbourg on 10 February. Except the Lensois coach was warned again… Monaco, this time in the Championship, on 25 February. Racing was notified by the LFP on Friday evening. So Frank Hyes will once again be in the stands next to the video analyst to welcome Bratton.

JBO and VJ