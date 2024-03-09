Bretons hits the post, Lanes keep the lead
Rescue Samba!
But what a chance for Satriano with a cross from Brahimi at the far post for Satriano’s powerful header! Samba retrieves the ball with his hands then his feet!
There are still about ten minutes left to play
We enter the last ten minutes of the game outside of extra time and Lens are falling behind very seriously. Centers are growing!
A post for Satriano and Brest!
Brest had bad luck and got the post after Lala’s overflow! He crosses for Satriano who sees his shot deflected onto the post by Gradit!
The lens pushes again
Said first ride which manages to get through Chardonnay but is slow to cross! He eventually confronts Lensois and concedes a corner.
The breast moves forward again
A very interesting free kick for Lens and Pereira da Costa to follow. It’s cleared by the breast defense and Lala counters!
Del Castillo is not far from arson
Taking advantage of Khusanov’s mistake, Del Castillo enters the area and tries some weird dive but Denso intervenes!
Magneti heats up and turns yellow
Brest players are getting annoyed with every duel now with the big one between Al Aynoui and Magneti. Aguilar comes close and is pushed by the Breton midfielder who takes the yellow!
As still precious sotoka
A corner for Stade Brestois but without the ball is frustrating with numerous duels. It’s headed back by Sotoca!
Samba stops, breast push!
What a save from Bryce Samba that keeps the score where it is! The ball clears the full axis through the Lensois defense and Magneti takes a volley which Samba parries away!
Lees-melau is up!
At the end of a big intense sequence from both teams, Pierre Lis Melo took his chance with a volley but it’s over the top!
Roy makes his first changes
A waltz of changes begins at the entrances of Satriano and Pereira Ledge. Le Douaron and Mounié leave their positions.
Things are heating up in front of the Lensois goal!
A long touch from Lala which Mouni takes with a header and the ball flies past Samba’s goal! The ball returns on axis for a camera volley but it’s deflected!
Gradit next to Samba
We didn’t talk on the deep end between Gradit and Samba! Gradit is ahead of his goalkeeper who was off his goal line!
What a return from Khusanov
Spotted in the deep, Steve Mouney crosses for a partner but Khusanov comes in to meet the breaststroker and restart at the same time!
Sotoka misses his pivot shot!
Pereira overflows from da Costa and it’s into the penalty spot for Sotoka who controls and follows up with a key strike! It’s next door!
We parted with the same intensity
4 minutes into the second period, we saw that both teams had equal intensity. Good omen for the end of the match!
It’s back in Bolert!
45 minutes left in this top-of-the-table meeting between Lens and Brest! Northerners have a goal in advance!
Lens on the break ahead!
It’s the break in Bolarte where Lens lead 1-0 against Brest, thanks to a headed goal from Ruben Aguilar. The intensity is high but there are no chances in this top-of-the-table clash and in this short game, the northerners are at their best.
People don’t aim his shots
Brest returns to the opposition camp with a cross into the box which sends people back who suddenly take a half-volley! It’s next door!
Bizzot’s good exit
A very long deep ball to Wahi who is going to duel with Bizot but the Brest keeper makes a perfect save!
Flow falls to the surface
A little solitary rush from the Alley wahi that enters the area and no one dares to touch it except Pierre Lis-Melu brings it down. There is nothing and the lens goes away!
The camera does not find anyone in its center
Great deep ball to Camara who gets to the penalty spot straight away but Le Douron and Mouni are not there at the right time!
Aguilar mentors Lensois!
Lens opens the score! Cross from Pereira da Costa to the head of Wahi who finds the post on an uncrossed header! It comes back to Aguilar who finishes with his head!
Al Aynoui tries a tricky shot
Great deep ball from Frankovski for Al Aynaoui who takes a left-footed shot from a tight angle. Bizot intervenes.
The breast is in a good place
Defensively, the breast block is very well placed and Lensois leaves no space for attackers.
Finally a shot at this match
Romain del Castillo is the first shooter of this meeting and he is on target but it is too much on Samba who calmly captures.
Still no shots in this match
To say this meeting is off is an understatement. Not a single shot has been taken in this match since the start of the match.
Chardonnay wins the duel with Vahi
It is one of the evening duels with the Vahi that bursts through the area and flows through Chardonnay. A Breton defender wins his duel by stepping on the opposition!
Khusanov does not put power in his head
Free kick for Diouf who puts the ball in the box. Khusanov takes the lead but is easily caught by Bizot.
No second hand yet
A corner for Lens was conceded by Lees-Mellau’s defensive return. It was shot by Diouf but returned by the Breton defence.
Nice release from Samba
Overflow from Douron who crosses hard to the penalty spot but Samba intervenes in two stages to retrieve the ball.
The omnipresent Al Aynoui in the middle
In terms of build up actions or defensively, Al Aynoui is already well present at the start of the match.
Khusanov takes his yellow
Stéphanie Frapart wasted no time in drawing the first yellow card of the game and it was for Khusanov after a late tackle.
surface runoff
In a duel with Chardonnet, Wahi tries to pass the leg and shifts for a strike. Chardonnay tackles perfectly!
Breast is occupied
It is the away team that has control of the ball at this point. Dauron calls for a foul near the area but doesn’t get it.
Smells like a draw, doesn’t it?
Lens have just one point in 7 matches against the current top 6 in Ligue 1 2023/24 (1 draw, 6 losses), the lowest total.
For its part, Brest has won only one match of this kind (3 draws, 3 losses), it was against… Lens on the first day (3-2) in the first leg.
Lens-breast kick-off!
Second in Ligue 1, Brest travel to Ballart to challenge Lens (6th) and continue their excellent season. If successful, Sung At Or Nice could be overtaken and break into the top 5!
Stephanie Frapart was greeted by boos
The evening’s referee, Stephanie Frapart, was widely booed when she made her entrance. Some offensive mantras were taken up by only a handful of individuals.
Sotoka and Brest, it’s a love story
Brest is the team that Florian Sotoka has scored the most goals against in Ligue 1 (5). The Lens player – a scorer in his last two starts in L1 – notably scored the only hat-trick of his career in the elite during the last match between the two teams in the north (3-2 on August 7, 2022).
Brest breaks unbeaten record
Brest are unbeaten in their last 13 Ligue 1 matches (9 wins, 4 draws), the longest run in their history in the elite. Under the 3-point victory era, 3 teams have subsequently finished second with 46 points after 24 matches in an L1 season (Metz in 1997/98, Paris SG in 2003/04 and Marseille in 2021/22).
Breton Eleven
Bizot – Lala, Chardonnet, Brazier, Loco – Magneti, Lis-Mello, Camara – del Castillo, Mauny, Le Douron
Composition of blood and gold
Samba – Gradit, Denso, Khusanov – Aguilar, Mendy, Al-Aynaoui, Frankovski – Sotoka, Wahi, Pereira da Costa
Frank Hayes will be suspended this evening
Sent off against Monaco in the Coupe de France on 7 January, Frank Hyes received a four-match suspension, including a suspended sentence. In the stands against PSG, Toulouse and Nantes, he made his return against Strasbourg on 10 February. Except the Lensois coach was warned again… Monaco, this time in the Championship, on 25 February. Racing was notified by the LFP on Friday evening. So Frank Hyes will once again be in the stands next to the video analyst to welcome Bratton.
JBO and VJ
Lens aims for top 5
After Nice’s defeat on Friday evening against Montpellier (1-2), Lens can overtake Aglons to take 5th place.
Hello everyone
Welcome to the RMC Sport website and app to follow the matchday 25 of Ligue 1 between RC Lens and Stade Brestois. Runners-up to PSG, Breton are traveling very well as they are on a run of six consecutive trips without defeat (four wins, two draws). If successful on Saturday, Eric Roy’s men will establish their best streak in the elite. Kick-off at 9pm in Ballart.