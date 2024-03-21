Technology

Boulanger – Find our top 5 best laptops on sale at LaptopSpirit

Finding the best laptop PC is not easy, especially when you have a choice of dealers. At Boulanger, he said, the laptop section is well-stocked with promotions throughout the year. Whatever your needs may be, student, professional or techie, we have handpicked 5 cheap laptops from Boulanger that deserve your full attention.

Asus ZenBook 14 UM425QA-KI264W

A major player in the electronics market in France, Boulanger stands out, particularly in the portable PC sector. With a comprehensive range aimed at both professionals and individuals, Boulanger offers IT solutions to suit every need. Whether for gaming, office automation or multimedia tasks, the brand offers a wide range of brands and models from entry-level to the most sophisticated configurations.

In addition, Boulanger makes a point of supporting its customers with personalized services such as advice, technical assistance and after-sales service. This positioning makes Boulanger a reference for consumers looking for reliable, high-performance and advanced laptops.

For you, we have selected 6 cheap laptop PC models from Boulanger, whose price/configuration ratio caught our attention.

Top 6 Cheap Laptops at Boulanger

Packard Bell B315-35-C129 Silver – Microsoft 365 Personal

Image of Packard Bell B315-35-C129 Silver Laptop - Microsoft 365 Personal

15″ TN 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), N4500, Intel UHD Graphics 600, 128 GB SSD, 1.8 Kg

Those who have a small budget can equip themselves with a cheap laptop PC Packard Bell B315-35-C129 Supplied with a 1-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal Office Suite suitable for basic everyday use and running under Windows…

Acer Aspire 3 A314-23P-R4SB Silver

Image of Acer Aspire 3 A314-23P-R4SB Silver Laptop

14″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 5 7520U, AMD Radeon 610M, 256 GB SSD, 1.4 Kg

Easy to carry as it is compact, thin and light, affordable laptop PC Acer Aspire 3 A314-23P-R4SB With its 8-hour battery life under Windows 11, the Nomad benefits from a fast 512 GB SSD storage that strengthens its responsiveness and connectivity…

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL008KFR) Silver

Image of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL008KFR) Silver Laptop

17″ TN 1600 * 900, Core i3-1215U, Intel UHD Graphics Xe (G4), 500 GB SSD, 2.0 Kg

An affordable laptop PC, supplied in a pack with mouse and bag Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL008KFR) Elegant with its relatively thin and light silver design suitable for everyday use and light gaming with its 8 GB memory…

Acer Aspire 3 A314-23P-R1CH Silver

Image of Acer Aspire 3 A314-23P-R1CH Silver Laptop

14″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 5 7520U, AMD Radeon 610M, 500 GB SSD, 1.4 Kg

Cheap nomad laptop easy to transportAcer Aspire 3 A314-23P-R3TFEfficient in daily use with 8 hours of autonomy thanks to its AMD Mendocino Ryzen 5 7520U quad core processor and its 16 GB RAM, at least…

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 16IAH8 (83BG000TFR) Silver

Image of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 16IAH8 (83BG000TFR) Silver Laptop

16″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i5-12450H, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 1.9 Kg

Elegant with its thin and light silver aluminum design, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 16IAH8 (83BG000TFR) A versatile portable PC thanks to its 16 GB RAM and its hybrid Intel Elder Lake-H Core i5 processor that acc…

Acer Swift X SFX14-41G-R0GV Silver/Gold – RTX 3050 Ti

Image of Acer Swift

14″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 7 5800H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 500 GB SSD, 1.5 Kg

The gaming laptop with original gold design is easy to carryAcer Swift X SFX14-41G-R0GV With 9 hours of battery life, the Nomad supports many games thanks to its GeForce RTX 3050 Ti ray tracing NVIDIA Ampere graphics card that accelerates…

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 14IRL8 (82XD005DFR) Silver

Image of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 14IRL8 (82XD005DFR) Silver Laptop

14″ IPS 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i7-13620H, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 1.5 Kg

Easy to carry, thin and light versatile laptop Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 14IRL8 (82XD005DFR) The elegant silver aluminum is efficient thanks to its 16 GB of RAM and its hybrid Intel Raptor Lake-H Core i7-13620H processor…

