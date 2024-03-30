Borussia Dortmund win a classic against Bayern Munich

It is a legendary poster of German football. Borussia Dortmund travel to Bavaria this Saturday afternoon to face Bayern Munich, on the lawn of the Allianz Arena, on Matchday 27 of the Bundesliga. Even if the Bavarians are no longer in the race for first place (13 points behind Bayer Leverkusen), victory was necessary to secure their second place in the standings. Its runners-up, Stuttgart, were just 4 points behind in second place before kick-off. This 135th Classic was also important for Dortmund. In the event of victory, BVB will regain fourth place in the German championship, synonymous with qualification for the Champions League. At home, Bayern lined up in a 4-2-3-1 with Ulreich in goal. In defence, we got Davies, Dier, De Ligt and Kimmich. Goretzka and Lamar were in midfield. And finally, Musiala, Muller and Sane supported Kane in attack. Meyer-Schade acted as the last line of defense in Dortmund’s 4-3-3 formation. In defense, we found Maatsen, Schlotterbeck, Hummels and Ryerson. Nmecha, Kane and Brandt occupied the midfield. Adeyemi, Füllkrug and Sancho led the BVB attack.

The shock started at a rapid pace. Thomas Müller, on the right side of the opponent’s penalty area, crossed in front of Alexander Meyer’s cage. He found Harry Kane’s head which failed to find the target (6th). And BVB was quick to punish its opponent. Julian Brandt found Karim Adeyemi deep, the striker hit a powerful shot with his left foot, Sven Ulrich tried to stop the shot with his left hand but was not firm enough and the ball flew into the Bavarian cage (9th, 0-1). Moments later, Thomas Müller drove into the penalty area and saw Harry Kane, the Englishman deflected the ball with his head but missed the target (23rd). Approaching the break, Joshua Kimmich headed towards the far post and found the head of Leon Goretzka who deflected the ball towards the near post to find Eric Dier. But it was without counting on Alexander Meyer who saved the ball on his line (35th).

Ryerson’s Air Conditioning!

As in the first period, it was Dortmund who attempted the first major offensive attack. Felix Nemecha found himself in the Bavarian penalty area and unleashed a powerful strike that Sven Ulrich miraculously stopped with his right hand on his line. Extraordinary parade from the Bavarian goalkeeper (53rd). Once again, BVB nearly doubled the bet. Ian Matsen, served by Julian Brandt, heads towards the Bayern cage. On the right side of the Bavarian camp, Karim Adeyemi brought down Alphonso Davies because of his speed, but Ian Matsen didn’t see it and tried to play him alone. His left-footed shot was off target, went wide and the ball flew wide of the goal (66th).

Bayern tried to rule. Joshua Kimmich deflected the corner at Kingsley Common. The Frenchman attempted a powerful right-footed shot but Alexander Meyer rushed forward and put the ball away for a corner (75th). They also tried to rule the free kicks. Joshua Kimmich headed this set piece to try and create a threat. His shot was well-wound and headed to Harry Kane but Alexander Meyer boxed the ball in to clear Bayern’s effort (80th). Present in the Bavarian penalty area, Sebastian Heller, who entered the game, found Norwegian Julian Ryerson on his right, who made a break, finding the small net with his right foot (83, 0-2). With the final attacking changes, Thomas Tuchel’s men reduced the score. But Harry Kane was flagged offside as the symbol of the match. The goal was logically disallowed by the match referee Mr. Harm Osmers (90th). In the standings, Dortmund have climbed to 4th place, while Bayern are in 2nd place and Stuttgart are right behind them. Next weekend, Schwarz-Gelben will face 3rd in the Bundesliga for a new shock, when they play against the record masters Heidenheim.