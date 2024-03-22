Border situation ‘under control’ after large group of migrants cross barriers in El Paso, officials say

(CNN) — Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement on Thursday that the situation at the border is “under control” after a large group of immigrants crossed the wire barriers of the Texas National Guard in El Paso. The agency added that it has deployed additional personnel to the scene.

“As of 3:00 p.m. local time, all migrants in this group had been removed from the site. Additional personnel have been deployed to the site and the situation is under control. The US Border Patrol continues to monitor the situation and increase patrols. is. area,” the statement read.

CNN previously reported that hundreds of migrants were arrested by the Border Patrol as they broke through barbed wire Thursday and outflanked members of the National Guard, according to a government official.

The circumstances behind the incident are unclear.

They were arrested in violation of Title 8, which makes it illegal to cross between ports of entry.

The breach occurred around 11 a.m. local time in El Paso.

“Crossing the border illegally has consequences, and CBP continues to enforce U.S. immigration laws. Individuals and families without a legal basis to remain in the U.S. are subject to removal, and to reapplying for entry and a potential criminal at least. There is a ban of at least five years. Action will be taken if they re-enter without authorization later,” the statement said. “No one should believe the lies of smugglers; individuals and families with no legal basis to remain in the United States will be deported.”

According to a government official, there was no sign of increased tension from migrants across the border, who described it as an isolated incident.

The same official also said that they have not noticed any significant increase in the number of migrants arriving in El Paso recently, and that the daily average has been around 1,000 in recent months.

It was not clear if any members of the National Guard were injured. CNN contacted the military department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.