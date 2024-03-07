Book your tickets for the 2024 summer holidays!

SNCF opens its ticket sales for the period May 23 to July 5, 2024

With spring just around the corner, SNCF opened reservations for its train tickets for the 2024 summer holidays this Thursday, March 7. The period covered by this opening is from May 23 to July 5, 2024, which is enough time to prepare for your spring break or summer vacation.. However, please note that only tickets for TGV InOui trains are open at the moment.

You must wait 45 days before departure to book your journey with Ouigo or Intercités trains. The start of TER tickets, for its part, depends on the region and is usually available between 3 and 5 months before departure. And for those looking beyond French borders, know that SNCF has already started selling these tickets from February 26, 2024. You can now book your travel to Germany, Belgium, Spain or even Switzerland for the period till August 26, 2024.

Avail the best rates

With an average price increase of 2.6% by SNCF for the year 2024, every day counts to save on your train tickets. By booking your journey as early as possible, you ensure that you can benefit from the best prices offered by the French railway company. As an estimate, you can expect to pay 20 to 50% less for your tickets by booking in advance rather than at the last minute.

By booking your journey early, you ensure that there are no surprises and you get a seat on the train. To give you an idea, during the summer of 2023, over 40% of SNCF trains were full and most had an 80% occupancy rate. Now is the time to call your friends and family to prepare for your vacation!



