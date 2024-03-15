Bombings on both sides of the border killed many people in Odessa and Belgorod

A Ukrainian bomb blast on the Russian city of Belgorod, the capital of a border region of the same name, killed at least one civilian and wounded two others on Friday (March 15), the local governor said. “Our anti-aircraft defenses were activated in Belgorod and the Belgorod district. Ten air targets were shot down on the way to the city”, added Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. Earlier in the day, a Russian official announced the death of a Russian fighter in a bombing of a small border village in the same region. Across the border, in Odessa, a Russian missile attack killed at least 14 people and wounded 46, according to regional governor Oleg Kiper. “Paramedics and rescuers also have serious injuries”he added. Follow our live stream.

Macron does not want to “let Russia win”. In a lengthy interview on TF1 and France 2, the head of state emphasized the threat “existence” What does the war in Ukraine mean? “For our Europe and France.” “If the situation were to deteriorate, we must be prepared and we will be prepared”, “Nothing should be excluded”, He repeated this after his controversial statements about sending troops to Ukraine.

Two Russians arrested for “high treason”. Russian special services have announced that they have arrested a man accused of trying to disrupt the country’s anti-aircraft defenses and a woman who allegedly planned the “sabotage” of railway tracks. The two people, who will be tried, acted on behalf of Ukraine, the FSB said in a press release.

Three children were killed in the strike in Donetsk. A house was targeted and set on fire by the strike, according to the pro-Russian mayor of the town, which is part of Russian-occupied territories in eastern Ukraine. “As a result of the barbaric nighttime raid by the Ukrainian Nazis on the Petrovsky district of our city.”. “Three Children Killed”he wrote on Telegram.

Drones shot down from all sides. On Telegram, the Russian Defense Ministry reported destroying five Ukrainian drones and nine missiles over the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian Air Force accused Moscow of firing 27 drones and eight missiles against Ukraine overnight. They all have it “destroyed”According to the same source.

• Ukraine calls for rejection of Russian presidential election results. Ukrainian diplomacy requested in a statement “Foreign states and international organizations not to send international observers to participate in yet another farce that the Kremlin is passing off as a presidential election.” And not “Identify Results” Voting held from Thursday to Sunday.

• Scholz, Tusk and Macron at the summit in Berlin. German, Polish and French leaders are meeting in Berlin on Friday to discuss aid to Ukraine under a sign of appeasement. Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron will not have much of a midday tête-à-tête to clear up misunderstandings after their acerbic exchanges following a conference in support of Ukraine held at the Elysée on February 26.