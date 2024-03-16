Boeing is reminding companies to inspect the cockpit buttons on 787 Dreamliners

The warning comes after a flight between Sydney (Australia) and Auckland (New Zealand) operated by Chilean company Latham on Monday left numerous injured.

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing was recalled by “Caution” Airlines operating 787 Dreamliners to inspect certain buttons in cockpits, Friday March 15. The warning comes after an incident on a flight between Australia and New Zealand on Monday in which numerous people were injured.

“The investigation into flight LA800 is still ongoing and we leave it to the investigating authorities to discuss possible findings”writes the manufacturer in a press release. “We have taken the precautionary step of reminding 787 operators of the 2017 Service Bulletin which includes instructions regarding the inspection and maintenance of buttons on the cockpit seats”The American aircraft manufacturer continues to recommend operators “To be inspected at the next maintenance opportunity”.

Boeing often provides advice and recommendations regarding its aircraft fleet. But, this time, it comes in a very specific context. On Monday, the plane of the Chilean company Latham, connecting Sydney to Auckland, suddenly lost altitude over the Tasman Sea.

“Technical phenomenon” or clumsiness?

The company mentioned “Technical Event” which pushed passengers whose seat belts were fastened to the roof. About fifty people required treatment, thirteen of whom were taken to hospital. The The Wall Street JournalCiting American sources in the airline sector, Friday wrote that the incident was caused by the clumsiness of the flight attendants. “A cabin crew member touched a button on the pilot’s seat while serving food, activating a motorized device that threw the pilot against the controls and caused the plane to nose down.”The newspaper explains.

Contacted by AFP, the Latam company declined to comment “Because the investigation is ongoing. From the beginning, we have worked with the authorities to clarify the matter.“ Boeing also declined to comment on the press reports. For its part, the American Aviation Agency has clarified that its Corrective Action Review Board, which is made up of safety experts, “Study Message to Companies Proposed by Boeing After Incident on Latham Flight 800”..