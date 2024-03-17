Blues take away “crunch” at end of Six Nations tournament played at two paces

Thomas Ramos (right) scores the winning penalty for France, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in the Six Nations tournament against England in Desinnes-Charpieu (Rhône). Olivier Chasignol/AFP

What makes a good record in the Six Nations tournament? Perhaps French second-row Posolo Tuilagi slipped under the ball to prevent the Scots from taking away the gong. Probably the slightly shaky leg of Italian fly-half Paolo Garbisi when he scored the winning penalty try against the Blues. But certainly, most of all, for the nerves of Thomas Ramos when he put his tee on the lawn of the Grupma stadium in Desinnes-Charpieu (Rhône), at the age of 80.E Minutes of the match against England. With a 50-metre penalty, the opener gave his team a “crunch” at the end of a match full of twists and turns on Saturday, March 16 (33-31).

Also Read | France-England: Relive Blues’ narrow win over XV de la Rose Add to your preferences

Hanging, indecisive and under tension, the match was a stark contrast to the 2023 tournament, which saw the Blues stroll through the English Garden at Twickenham (53-10). Above all, it epitomized the Blues’ contrasting winter, finishing second in the tournament behind Ireland despite a number of slags in their game. “The match wasn’t always super-controlled but we put energy into it,” Summed up Captain Gregory Alldritt, who repeated it over and over again “Pride” to his soldiers.

If the third line had replaced “match” with “tournament”. At his sentence, his coach sitting next to him might not have jumped out of his chair. For nearly two months, the Blues beat one of the world’s best nations, giving them the chance to re-emerge with absolutely incredible mistakes on both sides of the field between 2019 and 2023.

Against England, attacking scrum-half Nolan Le Garec went for a dive in goal (20E), while Thomas Ramos drilled points at his feet. Until leading from 16 to 3… then conceding three tries. “The scenario is difficult to explain”Fabian Galthy recognized at the final whistle. “The score could have been heavy for us, we didn’t capitalize on our highlights. » The speech was similar to the one given after the draw against Italy, when the Blues’ efficiency has been one of their greatest strengths since 2019.

Results after the World Cup

Another lesson from this tournament: Disappointment during a World Cup takes time to digest, especially when it’s on home soil. Renovated extensively in the name of“collective experience” A favorite of Fabian Galthy, many of the Globalists falter and leave their place, victims of their indiscipline – such as center Jonathan Dainty, suspended following a red card – or their performances.

You have 57.3% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.