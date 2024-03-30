Sports

Blues come out in pain… Relive the Six Nations tournament match

In difficult conditions with strong winds, France’s XV were undeterred against Scotland (15-5) in Edinburgh on Saturday for a second win in two matches.

France team Roman manager third center line during the match against Scotland on March 30, 2024. (Andy Buchanan/AFP)

Les Bleus won their first two matches of the Six Nations tournament, and that’s all we’ll remember from this second outing. Powered by a solid Scottish team, the French XV won agonizingly (15-5) and can still believe in their Grand Slam chances. Thanks to two tries from Kelly Arby (53rd) and Emmeline Gross (80th+1), Pauline Borden-Sanssus’ teammates confirmed their first success against Ireland (38-17) at Le Mans last week.

The first thing is not necessarily to memorize the material. The daughters of David Ortiz and Gael Mignot were lethargic, dropped a large number of balls and barely got past the first Scottish curtain. A reaction will be expected in the game against Italy at Jean-Bouin on Sunday, April 14.

Relive the meeting.

Source link

