“You made me look a little stupid”: Billie Eilish’s claim on Jimmy Kimmel’s show

USA-. On Wednesday Billie eilish She was the guest of the night on the late night program Jimmy Kimmel Live! and he did not deprive himself of anything. The artist not only participated in a fun chat with the host, in which there were some reproaches, but also sang her hit single Happier Than Ever on the roof with his brother Finneas, who also just released his debut album.

During the talk Kimmel mentioned that he had a copy of the wish list that Billie eilish wrote in 2014, a moment that the artist took advantage of to take revenge on the driver. He said that the singer was 14 at the time, but she corrected him to tell him that she was actually 12. The comedian’s mistake was perfect for her to remember her controversial interview the last time she was on the show.

In 2019 Eilish was as a guest in Jimmy Kimmel Live, but things did not turn out as she expected, since the interview was the subject of debate on social networks for several days. In this Kimmel he had quizzed the artist on a list of pop culture references that were popular in 1984 when he was her age, many of which seemed unfamiliar to him, including Van Halen, Run-DMC and Cabbage Patch Kids.









“Wait, real quick. Do you remember the last time I was here? And you made me look a little stupid, “he claimed. Eilish with a big smile to Kimmel. “Well yeah, accidentally. I didn’t do it on purpose, ”the driver replied nervously. “I thought it was funny because I was playing, and everyone thought I was serious and didn’t know anything.” “As I recall, you didn’t know Van Halen, and I was like, ‘What!’” The comedian replied with a laugh.

Nevertheless, Eilish She was able to have her sweet revenge, since during one of the night’s games, the artist took advantage of the moment to fulfill one of the wishes on her list. One of these was hitting someone, so Kimmel He agreed to indulge him and let him hit him on the chest. Among her wishes were also to meet Justin Bieber, ride a dolphin, go to Paris, among others.



