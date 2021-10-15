Will Smith, ‘Thor’ and J Balvin would be close to having their own skin in Fornite

Since its premiere in 2018, Fornite has become one of the most successful video games of recent years, reaching an incredible 78 million players worldwide in the middle of its climax.

Now, after three years, and with the Battle Royale still at the peak of excitement, it is estimated that between 6 to 12 million gamers join the Fornite rooms every day; of course, it is a small number with its first year, but still it is a figure that many online shooter games wish they had.

Likewise, many people tend to assure that the success of this game does not lie only in its playability, but also in its incredible immersion in pop culture, with the constant inclusion of film, music or television references. The creation of constant skins with characters (real or fictional) that can be used by users when playing Fornite, has made people associate this game with a feeling of nostalgia and affection, which makes it almost an addiction .

In the past, characters from Marvel and The Simpsons have been seen running around the island, as well as other mythical franchises that have made their appearance in this “addictive” video game. However, gamers are demanding more and more references that can be used within the Fornite platform, and developers, as “bad” parents, try to please them in everything.

An example of this is the data that was leaked in the last hours on social networks, in which they talk about the possible inclusion of great characters, both fictional and real, including Will Smith and J Balvin.

The news was revealed by the famous leaker Hypex, who specializes in analyzing video game software to discover news that may interest fans of each title. On this occasion, he discovered that actors like Will Smith and Chris Hemsworth (who plays Thor) were recently appearing in-game with their own skin and other content.









According to the information, Smith will be represented as Mike Lowrey, one of the two main police officers in the Bad Boys saga, while Hemsworth will arrive as Tyler Rake, his character in the Netflix movie, Mission Rescue.

However, the news that has driven Latin America crazy is that J Balvin will also have participation with three skin, among which, of course, one similar to the singer stands out.

The other two consist of the appearance of a slightly murky character, who seems to have a face in the shape of a shadow and a dinosaur head, while the third skin is simply him, very bright and representing an X-ray figure.

Likewise, Balvin would arrive, as expected being a reggaeton singer, with a series of celebrations in which he will be able to put into practice some of his most characteristic steps, this time, from the digital world.

Finally, Hypex also mentioned the future inclusion of a Morty skin (from Rick and Morty), although this was a character that users expected, taking into account that there is already material from this series in Fortnite.

At the moment, a publication date for these skins is unknown, although it is estimated that the waiting time will not be much considering the progress that the developers have had with them.